DoubleZero Mainnet Beta will be launched on October 2nd and will begin deploying 2Z tokens

PANews reported on September 28 that according to DoubleZero's official news, DoubleZero's mainnet Beta will be launched on October 2 and will begin deploying 2Z tokens. Its early production network mainnet Alpha was launched on September 15 and was stress-tested by verifying nodes in batches.
Since its launch in March 2025, the test network has connected 386+ validator nodes, accounting for approximately 16% of the Solana mainnet stake.
