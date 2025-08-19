Dutch Firm Amdax To Launch Bitcoin Treasury Company, Eyes 1% Of BTC Supply

By: Bitcoinist
2025/08/19 15:00
Leading Netherlands-based crypto services firm Amdax today announced plans to launch a Bitcoin (BTC) treasury company called AMBTS B.V. (AMBTS), with the goal of listing it on Euronext Amsterdam.

Amdax Unveils Bitcoin Treasury Firm

In a move that underscores the growing trend of European companies embracing Bitcoin strategies, Dutch crypto services provider Amdax revealed it is laying the groundwork for a dedicated Bitcoin treasury company to be listed on Amsterdam’s Euronext stock exchange.

AMBTS will operate as a privately held company with an independent governance structure and a singular focus on BTC accumulation. The company aims to acquire as much as 1% of the total Bitcoin supply, raising capital from private investors in stages to achieve that ambitious target.

At current market prices, holding 1% of Bitcoin’s supply – roughly 210,000 BTC – would require an investment of approximately $24 billion. Presently, only Strategy holds more than 1% of the supply, with 628,946 BTC on its balance sheet.

Amdax emphasized Bitcoin’s low correlation with traditional asset classes as a key driver of institutional interest. The firm noted that persistent inflation, geopolitical instability, and increasing regulatory clarity have strengthened BTC’s appeal, reflected in its recent price performance.

According to Amdax, proceeds from the initial financing round will be used to “make a head start with the BTC accumulation strategy,” which the firm expects will also boost its equity value over time.

For background, Amdax has been operating as a licensed cryptocurrency services provider for more than five years. In 2020, it became the first Dutch crypto company to register with the Dutch Central Bank (DCB). Commenting on the development, Lucas Wensing, CEO of Amdax, said:

BTC Adoption In Europe Gaining Momentum

Although European companies were initially hesitant to embrace BTC, many are now warming up to the cryptocurrency. A supportive regulatory environment and growing institutional adoption in the US have contributed to Europe’s shifting stance toward digital assets.

For instance, UK-based firm The Smarter Web Company recently expanded its cryptocurrency holdings to 1,825 BTC after purchasing an additional 225 BTC. Similarly, Satsuma Technology, also based in the UK, raised $135 million to increase its BTC exposure.

Meanwhile, Norway’s sovereign wealth fund disclosed that its indirect BTC exposure rose 192% year-on-year, highlighting the increasing role of BTC in European institutional portfolios. At press time, BTC trades at $116,100, down 1.8% in the past 24 hours.

bitcoin
