Eclipse adjusts strategic direction and replaces CEO, laying off 65% of staff

PANews reported on August 26 that according to official news from Eclipse Labs, the team announced a strategic adjustment after the token generation event (TGE), shifting its focus to developing breakthrough applications based on its L2 infrastructure.
At the same time, Sydney will take over as CEO, and former CEO Litquidity will voluntarily resign. In addition, to support the new strategy, Eclipse has laid off 65% of its employees to enhance its execution flexibility.
