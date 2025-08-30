The post Elon Musk’s Lawyer Fuels $200M Dogecoin Treasury Plan appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Dogecoin, the internet’s most famous memecoin, is preparing to leap into the world of public markets. According to sources, a Dogecoin digital asset treasury (DAT) is being pitched to investors, with a fundraising goal of at least $200 million.

What makes this initiative stand out is the involvement of Alex Spiro, Elon Musk’s long-time lawyer, who is expected to chair the treasury company. Though the official launch date and structure remain under wraps, Spiro’s role signals a serious step toward institutionalizing Dogecoin.

House of Doge and Institutional Legitimacy

The treasury project is tied to House of Doge, the corporate entity launched by the Dogecoin Foundation earlier this year in Miami. Positioned as the “official” Dogecoin vehicle, the treasury will operate like other crypto treasury companies, designed to add legitimacy and attract traditional investors.

Insiders suggest the plan is already gaining traction with major backers, potentially opening a new chapter in Dogecoin’s evolution from a meme to a market-recognized asset.

Alex Spiro’s Role and Musk’s Shadow

Alex Spiro is no stranger to high-profile cases, having represented clients such as Musk, Jay-Z, and Alec Baldwin. Notably, he defended Musk in the Dogecoin investor lawsuit accusing the billionaire of market manipulation, which was ultimately dismissed.

His leadership of the Dogecoin treasury brings significant legal and financial weight to the initiative. While Musk’s direct involvement has not been confirmed, his influence on Dogecoin remains undeniable. Since 2013, Dogecoin has often spiked whenever Musk mentioned it whether on Saturday Night Live, social media, or even naming his government efficiency initiative “DOGE.”

Riding the Crypto Treasury Trend

The Dogecoin treasury plan follows a broader trend of companies adding crypto assets to their balance sheets. Michael Saylor’s Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) set the standard in 2020 with massive Bitcoin purchases, boosting its market cap close to $100 billion.

Since then, more than 180 public companies have adopted Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana as part of their corporate treasuries. Dogecoin’s move into this space marks its most serious institutional step yet, one that could turn the memecoin into a legitimate financial player while keeping its community-driven charm.

Dogecoin Price Reaction and Market Mood

Despite the announcement, Dogecoin’s market response was subdued. DOGE Price slipped 2% in the past 24 hours, trading at $0.2761 with a market cap of $32.81 billion. Still, Dogecoin’s loyal community remains steadfast. And history shows that whenever Musk’s indirect involvement surfaces, DOGE rallies often follow when least expected.