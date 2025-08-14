Eric Trump and Alt5 Sigma Team Ring Nasdaq Opening Bell

By: Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/14 03:23
The firm recently raised $1.5 billion to create a World Liberty Financial Inc. (WLFI) token treasury and will hold roughly 7.5% of the token’s total supply.

Nasdaq Welcomes Alt5 Sigma as Eric Trump Helps Kick Off Trading Day

Just days after digital asset technology firm Alt5 Sigma Corporation (Nasdaq: ALTS) announced a $1.5 billion transaction to buy 7.5 billion WLFI tokens, Eric Trump rang the Nasdaq opening bell on behalf of the company on Wednesday morning. The 41-year-old Trump is a WLFI co-founder and a recently appointed Alt5 board member.

Alt5, which also welcomed two other WLFI co-founders, Zak Folkman and Zach Witkoff to its board, currently operates a crypto payments gateway for merchants and an over-the-counter (OTC) crypto trading platform. Alt5 even runs a biotech subsidiary called Alyea Therapeutics Corporation focused on “drugs with non-addictive pain-relieving properties.”

But the partnership with the Trump family’s WLFI now appears to be Alt5’s primary focus as the firm positions itself to become the flagship WLFI treasury firm, and what better way to do that than to have Eric Trump himself ring the Nasdaq bell on behalf of the company.

“The honor of a lifetime to ring the opening bell…with my co founders,” Witkoff said. “The future is bright.”

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
2025/08/20 01:00
2025/08/20 01:30
2025/06/19 01:52
