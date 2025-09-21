The post ETH and BTC Holders Seek Stable Income Through FleetMining Cloud Mining appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. New York time: September 20, 2025 — FleetMining, a USA-based cloud mining company, announces the launch of its zero-cost cloud mining service, giving users the ability to mine popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Dogecoin without expensive hardware or electricity costs. The new platform introduces a streamlined way for crypto enthusiasts and newcomers to earn passive income through mining—entirely online. By offering a $15 free mining contract upon registration, FleetMining is making mining more accessible than ever. No Equipment. No Experience. Just Crypto Rewards. FleetMining’s platform removes the traditional complexities of crypto mining. Users no longer need to purchase mining rigs or maintain servers. With just an email address, individuals can sign up and start earning daily payouts through a simple, user-friendly interface. The platform supports mining for Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Litecoin (LTC). “We created FleetMining with the belief that anyone should be able to participate in cryptocurrency mining without high costs or technical challenges,” said a company representative. “Our model is built for transparency, ease of use, and inclusion.” Advertisement &nbsp Global Operations with Eco-Conscious Infrastructure FleetMining operates its mining farms in strategic, energy-efficient regions such as Kazakhstan and Iceland. These locations are selected for their low electricity rates and access to sustainable energy sources, allowing the company to pass on cost savings and reliability to its users. Plan Daily Return Duration (days) Total Return Starter Miner $100 $3.00 2 $106 Starter Miner $500 $6.25 5 $531.25 Standard Miner $3,000 $45.00 15 $3,675 Standard Miner $6,000 $96.00 20 $7,920 Advanced… The post ETH and BTC Holders Seek Stable Income Through FleetMining Cloud Mining appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. New York time: September 20, 2025 — FleetMining, a USA-based cloud mining company, announces the launch of its zero-cost cloud mining service, giving users the ability to mine popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Dogecoin without expensive hardware or electricity costs. The new platform introduces a streamlined way for crypto enthusiasts and newcomers to earn passive income through mining—entirely online. By offering a $15 free mining contract upon registration, FleetMining is making mining more accessible than ever. No Equipment. No Experience. Just Crypto Rewards. FleetMining’s platform removes the traditional complexities of crypto mining. Users no longer need to purchase mining rigs or maintain servers. With just an email address, individuals can sign up and start earning daily payouts through a simple, user-friendly interface. The platform supports mining for Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Litecoin (LTC). “We created FleetMining with the belief that anyone should be able to participate in cryptocurrency mining without high costs or technical challenges,” said a company representative. “Our model is built for transparency, ease of use, and inclusion.” Advertisement &nbsp Global Operations with Eco-Conscious Infrastructure FleetMining operates its mining farms in strategic, energy-efficient regions such as Kazakhstan and Iceland. These locations are selected for their low electricity rates and access to sustainable energy sources, allowing the company to pass on cost savings and reliability to its users. Plan Daily Return Duration (days) Total Return Starter Miner $100 $3.00 2 $106 Starter Miner $500 $6.25 5 $531.25 Standard Miner $3,000 $45.00 15 $3,675 Standard Miner $6,000 $96.00 20 $7,920 Advanced…

ETH and BTC Holders Seek Stable Income Through FleetMining Cloud Mining

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 02:07
Bitcoin
BTC$115,759.76+0.39%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09009+6.53%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.4467-6.11%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017591-0.86%
Sign
SIGN$0.08458+6.86%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.13709-3.30%
Ethereum
ETH$4,485.24+0.71%

Advertisement

&nbsp

&nbsp

Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice.

New York time: September 20, 2025 — FleetMining, a USA-based cloud mining company, announces the launch of its zero-cost cloud mining service, giving users the ability to mine popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Dogecoin without expensive hardware or electricity costs.

The new platform introduces a streamlined way for crypto enthusiasts and newcomers to earn passive income through mining—entirely online. By offering a $15 free mining contract upon registration, FleetMining is making mining more accessible than ever.

No Equipment. No Experience. Just Crypto Rewards.

FleetMining’s platform removes the traditional complexities of crypto mining. Users no longer need to purchase mining rigs or maintain servers. With just an email address, individuals can sign up and start earning daily payouts through a simple, user-friendly interface. The platform supports mining for Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Litecoin (LTC).

“We created FleetMining with the belief that anyone should be able to participate in cryptocurrency mining without high costs or technical challenges,” said a company representative. “Our model is built for transparency, ease of use, and inclusion.”

Advertisement

&nbsp

Global Operations with Eco-Conscious Infrastructure

FleetMining operates its mining farms in strategic, energy-efficient regions such as Kazakhstan and Iceland. These locations are selected for their low electricity rates and access to sustainable energy sources, allowing the company to pass on cost savings and reliability to its users.

PlanDaily ReturnDuration (days)Total Return
Starter Miner$100$3.002$106
Starter Miner$500$6.255$531.25
Standard Miner$3,000$45.0015$3,675
Standard Miner$6,000$96.0020$7,920
Advanced Miner$30,000$540.0045$54,300
Advanced Miner$200,000$3,80055$409,000
Advanced Miner$300,000$6,00060$660,000

Mining contracts from FleetMining are designed to support users with varying levels of expertise.

Platform Highlights:

·ree $15 Mining Bonus – Get started immediately without any payment.

·No Hardware Required – All mining is cloud-based.

·Daily Earnings – Receive payouts directly to your wallet.

·Environmentally Friendly – Operates in energy-efficient regions.

·Safe & Secure – SSL encryption and anti-DDoS protection ensure account safety.

·Referral Rewards – Earn up to 4.5% commission for inviting others to the platform.

How to Begin:

Create an account on www.fleetmining.com

Claim your $15 bonus mining contract

Start earning and track your rewards daily

FleetMining free cloud mining model reflects a growing demand for accessible crypto tools. With reliable performance, global infrastructure, and a clear path for users to get started, the company is offering an opportunity for anyone to join the digital economy—no technical knowledge required.

About FleetMining:

FleetMining is a leading cloud mining provider based in Middlesex, United Kingdom, specializing in Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and Litecoin mining services. Focused on making cryptocurrency mining accessible, affordable, and eco-conscious, FleetMining combines cutting-edge technology, sustainable operations, and user-friendly solutions to empower individuals around the world to participate in the digital asset economy.

Media Contact:

Learn more and start cloud mining today: https://fleetmining.com

Email：[email protected]

Company Address：1225 17th St, Denver, CO 80202, United States

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article, and views in it do not represent those of, nor should they be attributed to, ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the company, product, or project mentioned in this piece; nor can this article be regarded as investment advice. Please be aware that trading cryptocurrencies involves substantial risk as the volatility of the crypto market can lead to significant losses.


Source: https://zycrypto.com/eth-and-btc-holders-seek-stable-income-through-fleetmining-cloud-mining/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

OpenVPP accused of falsely claiming partnership with ComEd

OpenVPP accused of falsely claiming partnership with ComEd

According to PANews on September 18th, on-chain sleuth ZachXBT reported that OpenVPP allegedly falsely claimed a partnership with US electric utility Commonwealth Edison ( ComEd ). ComEd responded, stating, "We have not partnered with them and have no intention of doing so."
Notcoin
NOT$0.001855+0.16%
Share
PANews2025/09/19 00:00
Share
Solana is Surging as a Leading Crypto Contender, Demonstrating Unstoppable Momentum

Solana is Surging as a Leading Crypto Contender, Demonstrating Unstoppable Momentum

Solana (SOL) is surging as a leading crypto contender, demonstrating unstoppable momentum that commands attention. According to market analyst Adex Crypt, Solana is breaking key technical patterns, drawing massive stablecoin inflows, and driving billions in decentralized finance (DeFi) through the adoption of new Decentralized Autonomous Tokens (DATs). Record stablecoin inflows into Solana, led by USDC […]
Solana
SOL$239.59+1.33%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9994+0.01%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001859-1.79%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/21 02:16
Share
Hoskinson to Attend Senate Roundtable on Crypto Regulation

Hoskinson to Attend Senate Roundtable on Crypto Regulation

The post Hoskinson to Attend Senate Roundtable on Crypto Regulation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hoskinson confirmed for Senate roundtable on U.S. crypto regulation and market structure. Key topics include SEC vs CFTC oversight split, DeFi regulation, and securities rules. Critics call the roundtable slow, citing Trump’s 2025 executive order as faster. Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has confirmed that he will attend the Senate Banking Committee roundtable on crypto market structure legislation.  Hoskinson left a hint about his attendance on X while highlighting Journalist Eleanor Terrett’s latest post about the event. Crypto insiders will meet with government officials Terrett shared information gathered from some invitees to the event, noting that a group of leaders from several major cryptocurrency establishments would attend the event. According to Terrett, the group will meet with the Senate Banking Committee leadership in a roundtable to continue talks on market structure regulation. Meanwhile, Terrett noted that the meeting will be held on Thursday, September 18, following an industry review of the committee’s latest approach to distinguishing securities from commodities, DeFi treatment, and other key issues, which has lasted over one week.  Related: Senate Draft Bill Gains Experts’ Praise for Strongest Developer Protections in Crypto Law Notably, the upcoming roundtable between US legislators and crypto industry leaders is a continuation of the process of regularising cryptocurrency regulation in the United States. It is part of the Donald Trump administration’s efforts to provide clarity in the US cryptocurrency ecosystem, which many crypto supporters consider a necessity for the digital asset industry. Despite the ongoing process, some crypto users are unsatisfied with how the US government is handling the issue, particularly the level of bureaucracy involved in creating a lasting cryptocurrency regulatory framework. One such user criticized the process, describing it as a “masterclass in bureaucratic foot-dragging.” According to the critic, America is losing ground to nations already leading in blockchain innovation. He cited…
Union
U$0.013737-3.60%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.461+0.83%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001859-1.79%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 06:37
Share

Trending News

More

OpenVPP accused of falsely claiming partnership with ComEd

Solana is Surging as a Leading Crypto Contender, Demonstrating Unstoppable Momentum

Hoskinson to Attend Senate Roundtable on Crypto Regulation

Japanese Bitcoin Giant Metaplanet Raises $1.4 Billion to Enter U.S. Market

Here’s why Bitcoin mining stocks Bitfarms and IREN are surging