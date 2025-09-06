Ethena token rallies over 12% following StablecoinX’s $530 million capital raise

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 19:50
SIX
SIX$0.02142+0.18%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0996+5.43%
Ethena USDe
USDE$1.0006--%
Movement
MOVE$0.1176+2.26%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01256+0.48%

Ethena’s ENA token leaped over 12% on Saturday following news that StablecoinX Inc. secured an additional $530 million capital raise. The move is part of StablecoinX’s ongoing accumulation strategy for ENA, significantly increasing its token holdings in the Ethena ecosystem.

StablecoinX expands ENA holdings

StablecoinX has now raised a total of $895 million in private investment in public equity (PIPE) financing. This funding is expected to give the firm control of more than 3 billion ENA tokens once transactions close, positioning the company as a major player in Ethena’s ecosystem. Marc Piano, Director at the Ethena Foundation, commented:

The increase in scale will also allow StablecoinX to expand into more institutional channels, attract coverage from leading investors and analysts, and build a top-tier leadership team.

StablecoinX stated that this move is part of a deliberate, long-term capital allocation strategy, designed to maximize exposure to the rising demand for digital dollars while compounding ENA growth for stakeholders.

Buyback program to support ENA price

Consistent with the approach taken during its initial PIPE raise, StablecoinX will use the new cash proceeds to acquire tokens directly from an Ethena Foundation subsidiary. Ethena confirmed that the subsidiary will initiate a $310 million buyback over the next six to eight weeks through third-party market makers.

At current market levels, this new program, along with liquidity contributions from third-party PIPE investors, represents about 13% of ENA’s circulating supply.

This buyback is in addition to the earlier program completed over the past six weeks, which absorbed around 7.3% of the supply. Importantly, the Ethena Foundation retains veto power over any future ENA sales by StablecoinX.

Defiance Capital CEO Arthur Cheong commented:

Strengthening alignment between StablecoinX and Ethena

The relationship between StablecoinX and the Ethena Foundation emphasizes strategic alignment and long-term value creation. Future capital raises aimed at acquiring more locked ENA will channel proceeds directly into purchasing spot ENA, further reinforcing market demand.

The buybacks and treasury commitments create ongoing, programmatic support for ENA’s token price while also instilling confidence in investors. By securing nearly $900 million in financing tied directly to ENA and implementing structured buybacks, StablecoinX is strengthening both the liquidity profile and institutional credibility of the token.

Best example of DeFi legos today

The market responded swiftly, with ENA climbing over 12% after the announcement as traders interpreted the large-scale buyback and capital raise as a sign of strong institutional backing.

Ethena has established a significant presence in the DeFi sector by offering high-yield opportunities and attracting rapid capital inflows in 2025. Its synthetic stablecoin, USDe, crossed $12 billion in supply this year, marking it as one of the fastest-growing assets in the market and the third-largest stablecoin by market capitalization.

The platform’s unique approach allows users to stake their USDe to receive sUSDe, with current staking rewards yielding about 8–9% APY for sUSDe and up to 29% APY for core staking incentives, making it a popular choice among yield-seeking investors.

The ecosystem has also benefited from substantial institutional adoption, multi-chain integrations, and strategic partnerships, such as with Aave and Pendle, which further enhance liquidity and capital efficiency for users.

As of August 2025, Ethena reported more than $500 million in cumulative protocol revenue, and weekly revenue peaked at $13.4 million, highlighting its performance and status as a leader among yield-generating DeFi protocols. As BlockWorks cofounder Jason Yanowitz stated:

Ethena Market Data

At the time of press 12:46 pm UTC on Sep. 6, 2025, Ethena is ranked #27 by market cap and the price is up 12.37% over the past 24 hours. Ethena has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.48 billion. Learn more about Ethena ›

Crypto Market Summary

At the time of press 12:46 pm UTC on Sep. 6, 2025, the total crypto market is valued at at $3.81 trillion with a 24-hour volume of $135.61 billion. Bitcoin dominance is currently at 57.93%. Learn more about the crypto market ›

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/ethena-token-rallies-over-12-on-saturday-following-stablecoinxs-530-million-capital-raise/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Harvest Finance
FARM$27.88+0.25%
Bitcoin
BTC$110,875.21-0.06%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.000007-4.10%
Share
PANews2025/04/30 13:50
Share
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Golden Dogs appear frequently during the holidays
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1216+0.74%
DOGS
DOGS$0.0001344+1.20%
Memecoin
MEME$0.00261+5.83%
Share
PANews2025/05/06 10:31
Share
SAVVY MINING Enables Investors to Use Dogecoin (DOGE) to Remotely Start Cloud Mining

SAVVY MINING Enables Investors to Use Dogecoin (DOGE) to Remotely Start Cloud Mining

As a crypto asset with a low mining threshold and fast block generation speed, DOGE is more suitable for operation using legal cloud mining platforms such as SAVVY MINING compared to traditional Bitcoin mining, and is suitable for novice investors to get started quickly.
GET
GET$0.008575--%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09938+4.78%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08171-0.66%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/06 19:30
Share

Trending News

More

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

SAVVY MINING Enables Investors to Use Dogecoin (DOGE) to Remotely Start Cloud Mining

Giant Whale Suffers Millions in Losses on This Altcoin After a Major Short Position

Dogecoin Price Prediction Turns Cautious While Analysts Back Layer Brett In Achieving A Swift 40x Upside