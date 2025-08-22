Ether (ETH) Outpaces Bitcoin (BTC) as ETF Inflows, Corporate Buying Accelerate: JPMorgan

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 10:00
U
U$0.01455-16.28%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,948.26-0.88%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10187-2.76%
Movement
MOVE$0.127-2.15%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001712-4.41%
Ethereum
ETH$4,278.11-0.39%

Ether (ETH) has outperformed bitcoin BTC$112,857.23 over the past month, buoyed by strong inflows into spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and growing corporate treasury allocations, Wall Street bank JPMorgan (JPM) said in a report on Wednesday.

The move comes in the wake of U.S. stablecoin legislation (the GENIUS Act) and ahead of an anticipated vote on a broader crypto market structure bill by the end of September, the report said.

In July, spot ether ETFs saw record inflows of $5.4 billion, nearly matching bitcoin ETF inflows over the same period. While bitcoin ETFs have posted modest outflows in August, ether funds continue to attract capital, JPMorgan noted.

The bank’s analysts pointed to four main factors behind ether’s recent strength.

Investors are betting the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will eventually permit staking for spot ether ETFs, which would turn them into yield-generating products while lowering technical barriers for participation.

Corporate demand is also rising, the analysts noted, with about 10 publicly traded firms now holding ether equal to a total of 2.3% of the circulating supply. Some of these companies may seek additional income through staking or decentralized finance (DeFi) strategies.

At the same time, the SEC has signaled that liquid-staking tokens may not qualify as securities, easing institutional concerns, and its approval of in-kind redemptions for spot crypto ETFs is expected to reduce costs, improve liquidity and limit forced selling during large withdrawals.

JPMorgan suggested ether holdings in both ETFs and corporate treasuries could rise further, pointing to bitcoin’s higher share of circulating supply locked up across both categories as a benchmark.

Read more: Ether Resurgence Gains Steam Backed by Spot ETF Demand and On-Chain Growth: Citi

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/08/21/ether-outpaces-bitcoin-as-etf-inflows-corporate-buying-accelerate-jpmorgan

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

XRP Price Prediction: Investors book $300M profit as hawkish expectation rises ahead of Powell's speech

XRP Price Prediction: Investors book $300M profit as hawkish expectation rises ahead of Powell's speech

XRP fell 3% to $2.85 on Thursday as investors booked over $300 million in profits following hawkish Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes from its July meeting.
XRP
XRP$2.8294-3.65%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000000825-0.48%
Share
Fxstreet2025/08/22 10:00
Share
BNB hits $883 ATH – Can it break $1K despite THIS hurdle?

BNB hits $883 ATH – Can it break $1K despite THIS hurdle?

BNB saw over $2 billion inflows in August, underscoring massive investor interest
Binance Coin
BNB$845.79-2.55%
Aethir
ATH$0.03269-4.55%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/22 10:00
Share
Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year

Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Bitcoin
BTC$112,954.31-0.99%
MANTRA
OM$0.2315-4.22%
Share
PANews2025/04/14 14:15
Share

Trending News

More

XRP Price Prediction: Investors book $300M profit as hawkish expectation rises ahead of Powell's speech

BNB hits $883 ATH – Can it break $1K despite THIS hurdle?

Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year

Dow Jones up 100 points as Fed takes focus away from Israel-Iran war

US civil rights group gives xAI a deadline to rectify air pollution, or it will sue