The post Ether.fi Foundation Executes $7.1M ETHFI Buyback, Fueling DeFi Scarcity Debate appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Ether.fi buys 127,000 ETHFI tokens with protocol revenue of 51 ETH. Weekly buybacks exceed $7.1M in total purchases. Market eyes scarcity potential in DeFi-focused governance tokens. The ether.fi Foundation utilized 51 ETH, equivalent to approximately $205,000, for repurchasing 127,000 ETHFI tokens in late September 2025, increasing the total buyback to over $7.1 million. This buyback strategy highlights ether.fi’s commitment to reducing supply and enhancing token value, sparking increased interest in ETHFI and sETHFI among DeFi stakeholders. Ether.fi’s $7.1M ETHFI Buyback Strategy Unveiled Ether.fi Foundation completed a buyback of 127,000 ETHFI tokens this week, investing approximately $205,000 from its protocol revenue. This action marks part of a strategic buyback initiative, having accumulated over $7.1 million in total ETHFI repurchases. CEO Mike Silagadze plays a leading role in executing these strategic measures, constantly updating developments on X (Twitter). The buyback is expected to enforce positive buy pressure on ETHFI, reducing its circulating supply significantly. By prudently allocating protocol revenue to these repurchases, ether.fi aims to amplify token value, rendering its governance more appealing to stakeholders. Market observers note parallels to successful buyback models in DeFi, noting Silagadze’s speculative public remarks on X regarding potential scarcity impact. His statement drew trade analyst attention by illustrating hypothetical scenarios showcasing DeFi’s transformative potential via scarcity, prompting extensive community discussion. Ethereum’s Price Amid Market Volatility: Key Analysis Did you know? Historical buybacks often attempt to recreate bitcoin halving-like scarcity by reducing supply, enhancing price stability and increasing value for token holders. Ethereum’s current price is $4,000.42, falling by 1.07% over the last day. Per CoinMarketCap, its market cap stands at $482.86 billion with a dominance of 12.81%. Trading volume hit $25.25 billion, reflecting a sharp decline of 53.82%. Meanwhile, its 90-day gain is notable at 64.08%. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 17:55… The post Ether.fi Foundation Executes $7.1M ETHFI Buyback, Fueling DeFi Scarcity Debate appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Ether.fi buys 127,000 ETHFI tokens with protocol revenue of 51 ETH. Weekly buybacks exceed $7.1M in total purchases. Market eyes scarcity potential in DeFi-focused governance tokens. The ether.fi Foundation utilized 51 ETH, equivalent to approximately $205,000, for repurchasing 127,000 ETHFI tokens in late September 2025, increasing the total buyback to over $7.1 million. This buyback strategy highlights ether.fi’s commitment to reducing supply and enhancing token value, sparking increased interest in ETHFI and sETHFI among DeFi stakeholders. Ether.fi’s $7.1M ETHFI Buyback Strategy Unveiled Ether.fi Foundation completed a buyback of 127,000 ETHFI tokens this week, investing approximately $205,000 from its protocol revenue. This action marks part of a strategic buyback initiative, having accumulated over $7.1 million in total ETHFI repurchases. CEO Mike Silagadze plays a leading role in executing these strategic measures, constantly updating developments on X (Twitter). The buyback is expected to enforce positive buy pressure on ETHFI, reducing its circulating supply significantly. By prudently allocating protocol revenue to these repurchases, ether.fi aims to amplify token value, rendering its governance more appealing to stakeholders. Market observers note parallels to successful buyback models in DeFi, noting Silagadze’s speculative public remarks on X regarding potential scarcity impact. His statement drew trade analyst attention by illustrating hypothetical scenarios showcasing DeFi’s transformative potential via scarcity, prompting extensive community discussion. Ethereum’s Price Amid Market Volatility: Key Analysis Did you know? Historical buybacks often attempt to recreate bitcoin halving-like scarcity by reducing supply, enhancing price stability and increasing value for token holders. Ethereum’s current price is $4,000.42, falling by 1.07% over the last day. Per CoinMarketCap, its market cap stands at $482.86 billion with a dominance of 12.81%. Trading volume hit $25.25 billion, reflecting a sharp decline of 53.82%. Meanwhile, its 90-day gain is notable at 64.08%. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 17:55…

Ether.fi Foundation Executes $7.1M ETHFI Buyback, Fueling DeFi Scarcity Debate

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/28 02:00
Ether.Fi Foundation
ETHFI$1.5798+3.08%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001499+0.94%
SCARCITY
SCARCITY$0.0813+13.23%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011475+9.40%
Ethereum
ETH$4,001.81-0.18%
Key Points:
  • Ether.fi buys 127,000 ETHFI tokens with protocol revenue of 51 ETH.
  • Weekly buybacks exceed $7.1M in total purchases.
  • Market eyes scarcity potential in DeFi-focused governance tokens.

The ether.fi Foundation utilized 51 ETH, equivalent to approximately $205,000, for repurchasing 127,000 ETHFI tokens in late September 2025, increasing the total buyback to over $7.1 million.

This buyback strategy highlights ether.fi’s commitment to reducing supply and enhancing token value, sparking increased interest in ETHFI and sETHFI among DeFi stakeholders.

Ether.fi’s $7.1M ETHFI Buyback Strategy Unveiled

Ether.fi Foundation completed a buyback of 127,000 ETHFI tokens this week, investing approximately $205,000 from its protocol revenue. This action marks part of a strategic buyback initiative, having accumulated over $7.1 million in total ETHFI repurchases. CEO Mike Silagadze plays a leading role in executing these strategic measures, constantly updating developments on X (Twitter).

The buyback is expected to enforce positive buy pressure on ETHFI, reducing its circulating supply significantly. By prudently allocating protocol revenue to these repurchases, ether.fi aims to amplify token value, rendering its governance more appealing to stakeholders.

Market observers note parallels to successful buyback models in DeFi, noting Silagadze’s speculative public remarks on X regarding potential scarcity impact. His statement drew trade analyst attention by illustrating hypothetical scenarios showcasing DeFi’s transformative potential via scarcity, prompting extensive community discussion.

Ethereum’s Price Amid Market Volatility: Key Analysis

Did you know? Historical buybacks often attempt to recreate bitcoin halving-like scarcity by reducing supply, enhancing price stability and increasing value for token holders.

Ethereum’s current price is $4,000.42, falling by 1.07% over the last day. Per CoinMarketCap, its market cap stands at $482.86 billion with a dominance of 12.81%. Trading volume hit $25.25 billion, reflecting a sharp decline of 53.82%. Meanwhile, its 90-day gain is notable at 64.08%.



Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 17:55 UTC on September 27, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Coincu research team suggests the buyback strategy could reinforce governance stability and pricing strength across ETHFI and related tokens. Historical patterns suggest buybacks potentially boost investor confidence, supportive of long-term valuation enhancements within the DeFi ecosystem.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/ethereum/etherfi-ethfi-buyback-strategy/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Developers of This Altcoin Bought Back a Large Amount of Tokens from the Market and Burned Them Immediately

Developers of This Altcoin Bought Back a Large Amount of Tokens from the Market and Burned Them Immediately

According to Onchain data, a cryptocurrency project purchased a large amount of tokens from the market and burned them. Continue Reading: Developers of This Altcoin Bought Back a Large Amount of Tokens from the Market and Burned Them Immediately
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0003726-4.16%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/28 01:29
Share
Federal Reserve Lowers Interest Rates Again

Federal Reserve Lowers Interest Rates Again

The Federal Reserve has made the decision to lower interest rates by 25 basis points, signaling the possibility of further reductions later this year. This move comes as Fed officials appear divided on the future rate path, a divergence not seen in prior economic cycles.Continue Reading:Federal Reserve Lowers Interest Rates Again
Movement
MOVE$0.1091-1.80%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13162+8.08%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001564+0.19%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 02:38
Share
ZNS, XRPL, and Layer3 Advance User-Owned Decentralized Identity

ZNS, XRPL, and Layer3 Advance User-Owned Decentralized Identity

XRPL, ZNS, and Layer3 set to advance user-owned decentralized identity with .XRPL domains, gamified onboarding, and interoperable Web3 identity solutions.
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/28 02:35
Share

Trending News

More

Developers of This Altcoin Bought Back a Large Amount of Tokens from the Market and Burned Them Immediately

Federal Reserve Lowers Interest Rates Again

ZNS, XRPL, and Layer3 Advance User-Owned Decentralized Identity

SEO Title:Vitalik Buterin’s Vision Reveals Ethereum’s Next Big Phase

Tehran faces UN sanctions after missing 30-day deadline to meet Western demands