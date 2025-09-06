Ether.fi Foundation: This week, 73 ETH protocol revenues were used to purchase 264,000 ETHFI

By: PANews
2025/09/06 17:38
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01249-2.42%
Ether.Fi Foundation
ETHFI$1.1428-0.52%
Ethereum
ETH$4,292.22-2.81%

PANews reported on September 6 that the ether.fi Foundation released an update on the ETHFI token repurchase on the X platform, disclosing that it had used 73 ETH (approximately US$314,000) of protocol revenue to purchase 264,000 ETHFI this week. In addition, approximately 155,000 ETHFI were destroyed and approximately 108,000 ETHFI were distributed to sETHFI holders.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Trump exempts gold from global tariffs

Trump exempts gold from global tariffs

PANews reported on September 6 that according to Jinshi, US President Trump took action on Friday to exempt graphite, tungsten, uranium, gold bars and other metals from his country's tariffs, while imposing tariffs on silicone products. According to the executive order issued on Friday, these changes will take effect on Monday. Trump's directive may also accelerate the implementation of customized trade agreements between the United States and other countries, making it easier for Washington to cancel tariffs on aircraft parts, generic drugs, and some specific products that cannot be grown, mined or naturally produced domestically (such as special spices, coffee and some rare metals). The president's order stated that these changes were made based on the advice of US officials. According to the measure, "These modifications are necessary and appropriate to respond to the national emergency declared by Trump in April when he first implemented national-level tariffs."
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.322-0.71%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.005977-1.77%
SuperRare
RARE$0.05409-0.87%
Share
PANews2025/09/06 17:45
Share
A newly created wallet withdrew $5.16 million worth of UNI tokens from Coinbase

A newly created wallet withdrew $5.16 million worth of UNI tokens from Coinbase

PANews reported on June 26 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a newly created wallet withdrew 728,162 UNI (worth US$5.16 million) from Coinbase.
UNISWAP
UNI$9.296-2.94%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1351+30.91%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02631+0.15%
Share
PANews2025/06/26 09:21
Share
Coinbase CEO: The company is buying more Bitcoin every week

Coinbase CEO: The company is buying more Bitcoin every week

PANews reported on June 27 that in response to Nakamoto founder David Bailey's suggestion that "Coinbase needs to build a proper Bitcoin vault", Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong responded: "We are
Moonveil
MORE$0.10059+2.58%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1351+30.91%
Share
PANews2025/06/27 07:59
Share

Trending News

More

Trump exempts gold from global tariffs

A newly created wallet withdrew $5.16 million worth of UNI tokens from Coinbase

Coinbase CEO: The company is buying more Bitcoin every week

ALT5 Sigma reveals WLFI token holdings have increased to over 7.28 billion

OpenAI reorganizes teams, merging Model Behavior with Post Training