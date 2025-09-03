Ether Machine: treasury at 495,362 ETH towards the IPO

The Ether Machine strengthens its ETH treasury before the IPO with an in-kind commitment of 150,000 ETH

The Ether Machine strengthens its ETH treasury with an in-kind commitment of 150,000 ETH subscribed by Jeffrey Berns, founder of Blockchains, bringing the total holdings to 495,362 ETH – equivalent to an estimated value of about 2.16 billion dollars, calculated at an implied price of approximately $4,360 per ETH.

In this context, the company has also set aside up to 367.1 million dollars for further purchases, subject to the closing of the merger with Dynamix Corporation, with a third pre-IPO round led by Citibank setting a minimum target of 500 million dollars.

For the regulatory context and disclosure related to operations with crypto-assets, refer to the guidance published by the SEC’s Division of Corporation Finance on April 10, 2025, and the market analyses contained in industry reports, useful for evaluations on disclosure criteria and SEC token valuation, PwC report.

According to data collected by our editorial team on company announcements and pre-IPO filings, the ETH holdings before the contribution amounted to 345,362 ETH, so the contribution of 150,000 ETH represents an increase of 43.5% compared to the previous holdings.

Industry analysts note that in-kind contributions of this scale are relatively rare and can influence market perception on governance, liquidity, and treasury management policies.

Ether Machine IPO: key facts in summary

Inside the operation: structure and impact on the treasury

Berns’ contribution is set as an in-kind contribution, distinct from a public offering. It should be noted that the main effect is the expansion of the ETH reserve, strengthening listing strategies and liquidity management in view of the IPO.

The in-kind nature implies specific accounting and disclosure evaluations, which will be detailed in the planned regulatory filings (e.g., S-4 or 8-K for the US market) and reviewed by legal advisors and auditors.

Key numbers for the IPO

Total ETH held or promised: 495,362

495,362 Estimated value: about 2.16 billion dollars (495,362 × approximately $4,360; value subject to market variation)

about 2.16 billion dollars (495,362 × approximately $4,360; value subject to market variation) Reserve for future purchases: up to 367.1 million dollars (conditional on closing with Dynamix Corporation)

up to 367.1 million dollars (conditional on closing with Dynamix Corporation) Contribution share on total post-operation: ≈ 30.3% (150,000 / 495,362)

Accumulation policy and operations: how Ether Machine’s ETH reserve is managed

The company adopts a progressive accumulation strategy through tranche purchases and custody on controlled corporate wallets. An interesting aspect is the combination of already accounted holdings and future commitments: this results in a flexible operational endowment, which can be adjusted based on market conditions, investor demand, and the progress of the merger.

In terms of best practices, policies should include explicit criteria for valuation, sales limits, and board approval procedures (crypto risk management).

Pre-IPO financing led by Citibank

As part of the path to public markets, a third private round led by Citibank is planned, with a minimum target of 500 million dollars. This fundraising, partly supported by the consistency of the ETH treasury, signals alignment with the Ethereum ecosystem even for the institutional audience.

The three phases of the round

Launch: announcement and opening of fundraising with bank bookrunner.

announcement and opening of fundraising with bank bookrunner. Fundraising: private subscriptions until the target is reached (≥ 500 million dollars).

private subscriptions until the target is reached (≥ 500 million dollars). Allocation: distribution between further ETH purchases and pre-IPO operating capital.

Governance and new balance: the role of Jeffrey Berns

Berns is expected to join the board of directors following the transaction. His experience in digital infrastructures and decentralized identity management could impact accumulation, custody, and disclosure policies; in this context, particular attention might be given to Ethereum community dynamics and institutional investor needs.

The adoption of clear rules for conflicts of interest and sales policies will be crucial for the pre-IPO governance framework.

Implications for the listing: potential value and risks

A significant ETH treasury can increase appeal among tech and crypto-native investors, but introduces greater exposure to volatility. During the offer price definition and pre-IPO phase, ETH trends and risk management policies will be decisive variables, also in terms of disclosure.

For this reason, companies in similar situations tend to model stress scenarios and hedging or gradual sale policies to limit the impact on valuation multiples.

Possible post-IPO effects

Pro-cycle: an ETH rally can increase the accounting value of the treasury.

an ETH rally can increase the accounting value of the treasury. Counter-cycle: a decline in ETH price can compress multiples and reduce available capital.

a decline in ETH price can compress multiples and reduce available capital. Communication: adopting alternative metrics (e.g., NAV expressed in ETH and USD) is useful for transparency protection.

Rules, transparency, and operational risks

Custody: it is central to clarify operational models (self-custody, qualified custodian, multi-sig) and related security measures.

it is central to clarify operational models (self-custody, qualified custodian, multi-sig) and related security measures. Disclosure: evaluation criteria (market prices, detection times) and sensitivity to volatility and liquidity should be specified; the SEC guidance of April 10, 2025, highlights the need for consistent disclosure for crypto-asset-related offerings.

evaluation criteria (market prices, detection times) and sensitivity to volatility and liquidity should be specified; the of April 10, 2025, highlights the need for consistent disclosure for crypto-asset-related offerings. Compliance: operations align with informational requirements for listing and future regulatory filings.

operations align with informational requirements for listing and future regulatory filings. Liquidity: managing sales or buybacks aims to mitigate adverse market impacts.

The market framework: where Ether Machine stands

The presence of large crypto-treasuries is more frequent among companies exposed to Bitcoin; in the Ethereum ecosystem, cases, although fewer, are increasing. Interest in ETH is driven by staking use cases, DeFi, and network fees, relevant for financial and tech investors. It should be noted that in recent quarters the token has shown double-digit fluctuations over 30-90 days, a crucial element for pre and post-IPO risk management.

Emerging industry best practices suggest periodic reports and explicit exposure metrics for institutional investors.

FAQ

Will the ETH treasury be converted into cash before the IPO?

A total immediate conversion is not planned. The strategy favors acquisitions and conservation, with possible partial sales based on liquidity needs and market conditions.

Why is the contribution considered a private investment?

The in-kind contribution falls under a private placement between investors and the company, and does not constitute a public offering.

What is the ETH price used for the valuation?

The total value of about 2.16 billion dollars derives from an assumed average price of approximately $4,360 per ETH, as communicated by the companies.

Editorial note: pending final regulatory filings (e.g., S-4/8-K) and the full text of the release with further official quotes from The Ether Machine or Jeffrey Berns; they will be integrated as soon as available. For charts and tables, the use of certified data from market data providers with an updated timestamp is recommended.