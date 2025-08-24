Ethereum-based gaming network Xai sues Musk's xAI for trademark infringement

PANews reported on August 24th that according to Cointelegraph, the Ethereum-based gaming network Xai has filed a lawsuit against Elon Musk's artificial intelligence company xAI, accusing it of trademark infringement and unfair competition. The lawsuit, filed Thursday in the Northern District Court of California, accuses Musk's xAI of causing widespread market confusion and damaging Xai's brand.

Ex Populus, the Delaware corporation behind Xai, said it has been using the XAI trademark in U.S. commerce since June 2023, including through its blockchain gaming ecosystem and $XAI token. “This is a classic case of trademark infringement that requires court intervention to correct,” the company said.

According to the lawsuit, Ex Populus operates the Xai Ecosystem, which includes a blockchain network designed specifically for video games and digital transactions, providing infrastructure to support game logic, AI-driven decision-making, rewards, and data management across multiple applications.