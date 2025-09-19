Ethereum Devs Announce Fusaka Release Schedule With Mainnet Launch in December

Ethereum developers have confirmed the rollout schedule for the Fusaka upgrade during the ACDC 165 call.

It will launch on the Holesky testnet on October 1, followed by Sepolia on October 14, Hoodi on October 28, and the mainnet on December 3.

Details of the Launch

Christine Kim, former Vice President of Research at Galaxy Digital, shared these details on X, noting that developers will reconfirm the exact dates, epoch numbers, and timings over the next few days.

Ethereum’s upcoming Fusaka release marks the next major protocol upgrade following Pectra. It introduces 11 proposals designed to improve scalability, node stability, and validator performance. Key changes include PeerDAS, which helps with data availability sampling and controlling spam, as well as an increase in blob capacity and a higher gas limit of 150 million units.

These updates are expected to lower Layer 2 (L2) rollup costs and increase transaction throughput, while also laying the groundwork for future improvements such as faster block times and Verkle tree integration. Preliminary analysis on Devnet-5 has shown that blob capacity should more than double over the two weeks following its activation.

Developers also shared the BPO hard fork plan for Fusaka, with Kim explaining that it will initially launch without changes to blob capacity. After the first week, the fork will raise the blob target and maximum from 6/9 to 10/15, followed by a second update a week later that increases the values to 14/21.

Fusaka to Boost Scalability and Cut L2 Costs

If all goes as planned, the release will arrive just seven months after the Pectra upgrade, which introduced wallet enhancements and raised the validator limit to support more efficient staking. Before this, Dencun went live in March 2024, enabling blob transactions and boosting Layer-2 scalability.

These developments have made Ethereum faster, cheaper, and more scalable. Following Dencun’s launch, L2 rollups saw data availability costs drop by 90%, with some protocols cutting monthly expenses from $15,000 to $1,500 by switching to blob transactions. This shift also reduced transaction fees by up to 73% while Pectra raised the validator limit from 32 ETH to 2,048 ETH.

Fusaka now builds on these foundations as part of the network’s “Surge” phase, targeting throughput and resilience through expanded blob capacity, validator optimizations, and PeerDAS integration.

Elsewhere, developer Davide Crapis announced that the Ethereum Foundation is forming a new artificial intelligence unit called the dAI Team. Its main priorities include enabling AI agents and robots to handle payments, coordination, and governance independently. The team will also work on building open and verifiable systems that resist censorship and limit control by centralized players.

The post Ethereum Devs Announce Fusaka Release Schedule With Mainnet Launch in December appeared first on CryptoPotato.