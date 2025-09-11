Ethereum (ETH) to Bitcoin (BTC) Ratio Stays Below 0.05 for Over a Year

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 02:47
James Ding
Sep 10, 2025 10:56

The ETH/BTC ratio has remained under 0.05 for 14 consecutive months, highlighting a potential shift in market dynamics driven by Bitcoin’s resilience and altcoin trends.





The Ethereum (ETH) to Bitcoin (BTC) ratio has been below the 0.05 mark for the 14th consecutive month, as reported by a recent analysis from CoinGecko. This trend underscores a significant shift in the market dynamics, driven by Bitcoin’s resilience and evolving altcoin rotation trends that have influenced ETH’s market position.

Historical Context and Current Trends

Historically, the ETH/BTC ratio has seen fluctuations, with the highest recorded ratio reaching 0.148 during the ICO boom on June 12, 2017. Since then, the ratio has struggled to maintain such high levels, particularly following the 2018 decline when it last stood at 0.1 on February 12, 2018. Over the past decade, the ETH/BTC ratio has only been above 0.1 for about 1.1% of the time, indicating the rarity of such high valuations.

Market Influences and Future Prospects

In 2025, the average ETH/BTC ratio has hovered around a five-year low of 0.027, mirroring conditions from the 2019-2020 bear market. This decline is attributed to Bitcoin’s strong performance, bolstered by increased institutional adoption, and shifts in altcoin market dynamics. Despite this, Ethereum has experienced brief surges, such as reclaiming a 0.04 ratio on August 23, 2025, driven by the Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) narrative.

Currently, the ETH/BTC ratio remains below 0.05, echoing a similar period from August 2018 to April 2021, when it stayed below this threshold for 33 months. Analysts suggest that new catalysts, similar to the 2017 ICO surge, may be required to propel ETH back to higher ratio levels.

Potential Implications for Ethereum’s Market Position

The ongoing low ETH/BTC ratio presents challenges and opportunities for Ethereum. If the ratio surpasses 0.05 while BTC trades between $100,000 and $124,000, Ethereum could potentially reach new all-time highs between $5,000 and $6,200. However, this scenario depends heavily on market conditions and emerging trends that could influence Ethereum’s utility and adoption.

For further insights into the ETH/BTC ratio’s historical performance and its implications, the complete analysis is available on [CoinGecko](https://www.coingecko.com/research/publications/ethbtc-ratio-history).

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/ethereum-eth-bitcoin-btc-ratio-below-0-05

