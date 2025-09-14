Ethereum Foundation releases end-to-end privacy roadmap covering privacy writing, reading, and proving

PANews reported on September 14 that according to The Block, the Ethereum Foundation team released a roadmap outlining current progress and future plans, aiming to build comprehensive end-to-end privacy protection for the world's second largest blockchain.

The Ethereum Foundation's Privacy and Scaling Exploration team has been renamed the Ethereum Privacy Stewards (PSE), shifting its focus from speculative exploration of new technologies to solving concrete problems and improving ecosystem outcomes. The roadmap focuses on three key areas: Private Writes, making private on-chain operations as cost-effective and seamless as public ones; Private Reads, enabling access to blockchain data without revealing identity or intent; and Private Proofs, making proof generation and verification fast, private, and accessible.

Within the framework of privacy-focused writes, the team plans to continue developing its experimental Layer 2 design, PlasmaFold, to add support for private transfers. The team is currently developing a proof-of-concept for this feature and hopes to debut it at Devconnect, the Ethereum developer conference in Argentina, on November 17th. For privacy-focused reads, the team is developing a privacy-preserving RPC (remote procedure call) service.

According to the roadmap, the team also plans to publish a report titled "The State of Private Voting in 2025," summarizing its work on private voting. Finally, the team is working on the private DeFi space, potentially designing protocols that ensure privacy while maintaining regulatory compliance for institutional clients, and continuing its work on private computing projects.