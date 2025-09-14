Ethereum Foundation releases end-to-end privacy roadmap covering privacy writing, reading, and proving

By: PANews
2025/09/14 08:20
PANews reported on September 14 that according to The Block, the Ethereum Foundation team released a roadmap outlining current progress and future plans, aiming to build comprehensive end-to-end privacy protection for the world's second largest blockchain.

The Ethereum Foundation's Privacy and Scaling Exploration team has been renamed the Ethereum Privacy Stewards (PSE), shifting its focus from speculative exploration of new technologies to solving concrete problems and improving ecosystem outcomes. The roadmap focuses on three key areas: Private Writes, making private on-chain operations as cost-effective and seamless as public ones; Private Reads, enabling access to blockchain data without revealing identity or intent; and Private Proofs, making proof generation and verification fast, private, and accessible.

Within the framework of privacy-focused writes, the team plans to continue developing its experimental Layer 2 design, PlasmaFold, to add support for private transfers. The team is currently developing a proof-of-concept for this feature and hopes to debut it at Devconnect, the Ethereum developer conference in Argentina, on November 17th. For privacy-focused reads, the team is developing a privacy-preserving RPC (remote procedure call) service.

According to the roadmap, the team also plans to publish a report titled "The State of Private Voting in 2025," summarizing its work on private voting. Finally, the team is working on the private DeFi space, potentially designing protocols that ensure privacy while maintaining regulatory compliance for institutional clients, and continuing its work on private computing projects.

The largest PUMP long position on Hyperliquid has a floating profit of US$7.365 million, and the total floating profit of the account exceeds US$9 million.

PANews reported on September 14th that, according to on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, as PUMP prices hit new highs, Hyperliquid's top 2 account by 24-hour revenue, 0xtyle-imToken washed af, has seen a 5x long position in PUMP, generating a $7.365 million profit. It currently holds 1.94 billion PUMP (worth $14.63 million), making it Hyperliquid's largest PUMP long position. The position opened at $0.003737, with $397,000 in funding paid. Furthermore, its BTC/FARTCOIN/SOL/kPEPE positions have accumulated a $1.791 million profit, bringing the total account profit to $9.186 million.
A whale shorted PUMP on Hyperliquid and suffered a $35 million loss, bringing the total loss to $44.1 million.

PANews reported on September 14th that, according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin, an account named "[email protected]" on Hyperliquid holds the largest PUMP short position, currently suffering a $35 million unrealized loss. This account shorted 8.56 billion PUMP tokens with 5x leverage, a position valued at $64 million. The position opened at $0.00338, and the current price of PUMP has more than doubled. Besides PUMP, this account also holds multiple short positions, primarily in SOL and LINK. The total unrealized loss currently stands at $44.1 million. However, this address is frequently traded, suggesting it may be an arbitrage/hedging address.
Derive Co-founders propose to increase DRV token supply by 50%, with existing holders expected to have their equity diluted by 33%.

PANews reported on September 14th that Derive co-founder Nick Forster proposed increasing the supply of DRV, the native token of his on-chain options exchange, to retain core contributors and secure deals with institutional partners. The proposal calls for minting 500 million DRV tokens, increasing the supply by 50%, and distributing these tokens to the Derive Foundation (to be renamed the Lyra Foundation). Forster stated that the proposal estimates that existing holders would see their tokens diluted by up to 8.25% annually over four years. As part of the proposal, Forster said Derive has “entered into a key partnership that will bring institutional-grade liquidity and custody services to the ecosystem,” adding that the foundation is “in advanced talks with several of the largest liquidity providers and dealers to bring in deeper liquidity and launch new product lines.”
