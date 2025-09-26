Ethereum spot ETF saw a net outflow of $251 million yesterday, marking the fourth consecutive day of outflows.

PANews reported on September 26th that according to SoSoValue data, Ethereum spot ETFs saw a net outflow of $251 million on September 25th, Eastern Time, marking the fourth consecutive day of net outflows. Fidelity FETH saw a net outflow of $158 million, with a cumulative net inflow of $2.586 billion; Grayscale ETHE saw a net outflow of $30.2657 million, with a cumulative net outflow of $4.592 billion.
As of now, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF is US$25.591 billion, and its net assets account for 5.46% of the total market value of Ethereum, with a historical cumulative net inflow of US$13.373 billion.
