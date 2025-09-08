Ethereum spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $788 million last week, a record high

PANews reported on September 8 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a net inflow of US$788 million last week (September 2 to September 5, Eastern Time), with no net inflow.

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest net outflow last week was Blackrock's ETF ETHA, with a weekly net outflow of US$312 million. ETHA's current historical total net inflow is US$12.81 billion; followed by Fidelity ETF FETH, with a weekly net outflow of US$288 million. FETH's current historical total net inflow is US$2.48 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$27.64 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) reached 5.28%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$12.73 billion.