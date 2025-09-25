Ethereum’s Fusaka to Solve Data Availability with PeerDAS, says Vitalik Buterin

TLDR

Vitalik Buterin announced that the Fusaka upgrade will address Ethereum’s data availability challenges.

The Fusaka upgrade introduces PeerDAS, a new system to verify data availability without downloading complete blockchain data.

PeerDAS will allow Ethereum nodes to download small data chunks and use statistical sampling to ensure data is available.

The upgrade is set to improve scalability, particularly for Layer 2 systems and Ethereum’s overall transaction capacity.

Fusaka will double the Ethereum network’s blob capacity, boosting efficiency and reducing transaction costs.

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin announced that the upcoming Fusaka upgrade will address data availability challenges on the blockchain. The upgrade, set for December 3, introduces a new feature called PeerDAS (Peer Data Availability Sampling). This new mechanism aims to boost scalability by allowing nodes to verify data availability without downloading the entire blockchain data.

Vitalik Buterin Unveils PeerDAS for Ethereum Scaling

Vitalik Buterin described PeerDAS as a breakthrough in Ethereum’s architecture. Instead of downloading complete data, nodes will only download small chunks. These chunks will be verified through statistical sampling to ensure data availability across the network.

Buterin explained that PeerDAS enables a live blockchain where no single node needs to store the entire dataset. He emphasized that this approach is “the key to L2 scaling, and eventually L1 scaling.” The introduction of PeerDAS is part of Ethereum’s broader strategy to increase scalability, particularly for Layer 2 solutions.

The technology is based on Ethereum Improvement Proposal (EIP) 7594, introduced in January 2024. The proposal aims to reduce the load on Ethereum nodes by ensuring that only a subset of data is downloaded, thus making the blockchain more efficient. Buterin explained that this would allow Ethereum to handle more transactions while maintaining data availability.

Fusaka Upgrade to Boost Ethereum Blob Capacity

In addition to PeerDAS, the Fusaka upgrade will significantly increase the Ethereum network’s blob capacity. Blobs are a special type of data storage introduced in the Dencun upgrade in March 2024. With the Fusaka upgrade, Ethereum will double the blob capacity from its current maximum of six to nine per block.

Vitalik Buterin stated that this change will greatly enhance scalability for Ethereum’s Layer 2 systems. These systems, known as rollups, have long been constrained by the lack of sufficient data availability. The increase in blob capacity will reduce transaction costs and make Ethereum more efficient for rollups, which dominate the network’s scaling efforts.

The Ethereum community expects the Fusaka upgrade to increase the blob count gradually. As Buterin explained, “The blob count will increase conservatively at first, and then become more aggressive over time.” Following Fusaka’s release, two Blob Parameter Only (BPO) forks will further raise the ceiling for blob counts, with the first fork expected in January 2025.

Vitalik Buterin highlighted the importance of testing these new features carefully. While the Fusaka upgrade will bring major improvements, he stressed the need for caution. The Ethereum team is proceeding with a conservative approach to ensure the stability and security of the network.

Despite the cautious approach, Buterin is confident that these upgrades will eventually lead to substantial improvements in Ethereum’s scalability. He concluded that with the introduction of PeerDAS and the increase in blob capacity, Ethereum is set for significant growth.

