EToro co-founder: The company has sufficient cash to carry out "more ambitious" mergers and acquisitions

By: PANews
2025/09/08 17:06
PANews reported on September 8 that according to Bloomberg, Ronen Assia, co-founder of multi-asset trading platform EToro Group Ltd., said the company is ready for "more ambitious" mergers and acquisitions and has the funds required to carry out such transactions. He said that M&A targets include those that allow the company's platform to add more asset classes and cover more regions, but did not mention any specific companies or plans. Since 2020, EToro has made a series of acquisitions, including the acquisition of fintech companies Gatsby and Spaceship in 2024. As of June 30, eToro had approximately US$1.2 billion in cash and cash equivalents, a cash position of US$988 million during the same period, and no debt.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
