The post Experienced CEO Says, “The Effect of the Interest Rate Cut Will Emerge Over Time,” Reveals Bitcoin and Ethereum Price Forecast appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The interest rate cut announced by the FED yesterday did not have the expected impact on the cryptocurrency market. While the price of BNB reached an all-time high of $1,000, the prices of major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum remained largely flat. Analysts say this suggests investors lack confidence that the Fed is truly shifting to a looser monetary policy path. Wave Digital Assets CEO David Siemer stated that he expects the effects of the interest rate cut to be seen over time, saying, “Bitcoin could rise to approximately $130,000 by the end of the year, while Ethereum could rise to $6,000.” However, experts say a single interest rate cut wasn’t enough to generate market excitement. “A rate cut is a tailwind, but it doesn’t create a paradigm shift in the market,” said Ira Auerbach, president of Tandem, a subsidiary of Offchain Labs, and a former Nasdaq executive. “The direction is in crypto’s favor, but a single move doesn’t determine the trend.” Stocktwits market strategist Tom Bruni, however, stated that investors had already priced in the news, interpreting the current stagnation as a sell-off. Galaxy manager Chris Rhine similarly argued that the interest rate cut was already priced in, and the market was focused on future directions. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/experienced-ceo-says-the-effect-of-the-interest-rate-cut-will-emerge-over-time-reveals-bitcoin-and-ethereum-price-forecast/The post Experienced CEO Says, “The Effect of the Interest Rate Cut Will Emerge Over Time,” Reveals Bitcoin and Ethereum Price Forecast appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The interest rate cut announced by the FED yesterday did not have the expected impact on the cryptocurrency market. While the price of BNB reached an all-time high of $1,000, the prices of major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum remained largely flat. Analysts say this suggests investors lack confidence that the Fed is truly shifting to a looser monetary policy path. Wave Digital Assets CEO David Siemer stated that he expects the effects of the interest rate cut to be seen over time, saying, “Bitcoin could rise to approximately $130,000 by the end of the year, while Ethereum could rise to $6,000.” However, experts say a single interest rate cut wasn’t enough to generate market excitement. “A rate cut is a tailwind, but it doesn’t create a paradigm shift in the market,” said Ira Auerbach, president of Tandem, a subsidiary of Offchain Labs, and a former Nasdaq executive. “The direction is in crypto’s favor, but a single move doesn’t determine the trend.” Stocktwits market strategist Tom Bruni, however, stated that investors had already priced in the news, interpreting the current stagnation as a sell-off. Galaxy manager Chris Rhine similarly argued that the interest rate cut was already priced in, and the market was focused on future directions. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/experienced-ceo-says-the-effect-of-the-interest-rate-cut-will-emerge-over-time-reveals-bitcoin-and-ethereum-price-forecast/

Experienced CEO Says, “The Effect of the Interest Rate Cut Will Emerge Over Time,” Reveals Bitcoin and Ethereum Price Forecast

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 21:38
1
1$0.011899+132.62%
Threshold
T$0.0167-4.07%
Binance Coin
BNB$982.92-1.12%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.009943-0.09%
Movement
MOVE$0.1274-6.52%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006062+1.60%

The interest rate cut announced by the FED yesterday did not have the expected impact on the cryptocurrency market.

While the price of BNB reached an all-time high of $1,000, the prices of major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum remained largely flat. Analysts say this suggests investors lack confidence that the Fed is truly shifting to a looser monetary policy path.

Wave Digital Assets CEO David Siemer stated that he expects the effects of the interest rate cut to be seen over time, saying, “Bitcoin could rise to approximately $130,000 by the end of the year, while Ethereum could rise to $6,000.”

However, experts say a single interest rate cut wasn’t enough to generate market excitement. “A rate cut is a tailwind, but it doesn’t create a paradigm shift in the market,” said Ira Auerbach, president of Tandem, a subsidiary of Offchain Labs, and a former Nasdaq executive. “The direction is in crypto’s favor, but a single move doesn’t determine the trend.”

Stocktwits market strategist Tom Bruni, however, stated that investors had already priced in the news, interpreting the current stagnation as a sell-off. Galaxy manager Chris Rhine similarly argued that the interest rate cut was already priced in, and the market was focused on future directions.

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/experienced-ceo-says-the-effect-of-the-interest-rate-cut-will-emerge-over-time-reveals-bitcoin-and-ethereum-price-forecast/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

FCA komt in 2026 met aangepaste cryptoregels voor Britse markt

FCA komt in 2026 met aangepaste cryptoregels voor Britse markt

De Britse financiële waakhond, de FCA, komt in 2026 met nieuwe regels speciaal voor crypto bedrijven. Wat direct opvalt: de toezichthouder laat enkele klassieke financiële verplichtingen los om beter aan te sluiten op de snelle en grillige wereld van digitale activa. Tegelijkertijd wordt er extra nadruk gelegd op digitale beveiliging,... Het bericht FCA komt in 2026 met aangepaste cryptoregels voor Britse markt verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
MetYa
MET$0.2393+1.35%
MANTRA
OM$0.2115-3.42%
OP
OP$0.8005-2.75%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 00:33
Share
Enosys Debuts ‘Enosys Loan’ to Bring First XRP-Backed Stablecoin to Flare

Enosys Debuts ‘Enosys Loan’ to Bring First XRP-Backed Stablecoin to Flare

Enosys is bringing XRP-backed stablecoin on Flare via Enosys Loans to enable trustless collateralized lending, liquidity access, and DeFi opportunities.
XRP
XRP$3.0079-3.53%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001885-10.32%
Octavia
VIA$0.0154--%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/19 22:10
Share
Coinbase Hits $112B in Reserves – A Four-Year High

Coinbase Hits $112B in Reserves – A Four-Year High

Data from CryptoOnchain shows that the exchange’s reserves have soared to $112 billion, the highest level since the peak of […] The post Coinbase Hits $112B in Reserves – A Four-Year High appeared first on Coindoo.
Share
Coindoo2025/09/19 22:40
Share

Trending News

More

FCA komt in 2026 met aangepaste cryptoregels voor Britse markt

Enosys Debuts ‘Enosys Loan’ to Bring First XRP-Backed Stablecoin to Flare

Coinbase Hits $112B in Reserves – A Four-Year High

Best Crypto To Buy Now, In 2025: Is Dogecoin Loosing Steam While Pepeto Rises

Trump Considers New CFTC Chair Pick Amid Brian Quintenz’s Clash With Winklevoss