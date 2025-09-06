Faraday Future, owned by Jia Yueting, is about to hold its annual shareholder day and plans to release details of its C10 and Crypto strategic business plans.

PANews reported on September 6 that according to Globenewswire, Faraday Future, a Nasdaq-listed company under Jia Yueting, announced that it will hold its annual "919 Futurist Day" and "Shareholder Day" at its global headquarters in Los Angeles on September 19, 2025. It is expected to release detailed information on the C10&Crypto strategic business plan and capital value realization roadmap, and will also announce the product deployment strategy of the FF EAI Ecosystem Vehicle Chain.
