Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates By 25 Basis Points; Bitcoin Climbs Above $116,000

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 03:12
The Federal Reserve cut interest rates by a quarter percentage point on Wednesday, lowering its benchmark federal funds rate to a target range of 4.00% to 4.25%. The move, widely anticipated by markets, marks the central bank’s first rate reduction in years and reflects growing concern over slowing job growth and heightened downside risks to the U.S. economy.

In its statement, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) noted that “recent indicators suggest that growth of economic activity moderated in the first half of the year. Job gains have slowed, and the unemployment rate has edged up but remains low. Inflation has moved up and remains somewhat elevated.”

The Fed emphasized its dual mandate of maximum employment and stable prices but acknowledged that “uncertainty about the economic outlook remains elevated” and that “downside risks to employment have risen.”

The decision to cut rates by 25 basis points was backed by 11 committee members, including Chair Jerome Powell. One dissent came from Stephen I. Miran, who argued for a larger 50-basis-point reduction.

Bitcoin Reacts to the Fed Cut

Following the announcement, Bitcoin (BTC) rose slightly above $116,000, according to data from Bitcoin Magazine Pro. The move reflects investor sentiment that looser monetary policy could support risk assets, including cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin.

Market analysts pointed to Bitcoin’s quick reaction as a sign of its growing role as a macro-sensitive asset. While the S&P 500 and Nasdaq posted modest gains, Bitcoin’s price spike underscored how digital assets may benefit disproportionately from expectations of easier financial conditions.

Policy Outlook

The Fed stressed that further adjustments will depend on incoming data. “In considering additional adjustments to the target range for the federal funds rate, the Committee will carefully assess incoming data, the evolving outlook, and the balance of risks,” the statement read.

The FOMC also reaffirmed its commitment to quantitative tightening, continuing to reduce its holdings of Treasury securities and mortgage-backed assets.

Looking ahead, traders are now pricing in the possibility of additional cuts if inflation continues to moderate and the labor market weakens further, according to Bloomberg. Powell is expected to expand on the Fed’s outlook in his press conference later today.

With this latest move, the central bank has signaled a cautious pivot toward easing. For Bitcoin, the response suggests that digital assets may be among the early beneficiaries of the Fed’s first steps toward looser policy.

Source: https://bitcoinmagazine.com/markets/federal-reserve-cuts-interest-rates-by-25-basis-points-bitcoin-climbs-above-116000

