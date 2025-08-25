Federal Reserve’s Rate Cut Debate Intensifies as September FOMC Meeting Nears

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/25 12:40
Bitcoin
BTC$112,436.33-2.23%
Capverse
CAP$0.06584+0.28%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020367-9.00%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03666-6.07%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02676-3.21%
Key Points:
  • Interest rate cuts being debated internally at FOMC.
  • Conflicting perspectives create market uncertainty.
  • Potential impact on interest rates and market volatility.

JPMorgan Chase predicts no rate cut in September’s Federal Open Market Committee meeting despite Federal Reserve’s internal conflicts and increasing dovish influence from new member Steven Miran.

Interest rate decisions impact crypto markets, influencing asset volatility and investor sentiment, and shaping future monetary policies crucial for economic stability.

Federal Reserve’s Internal Conflict and Market Implications

JPMorgan Chase released a report indicating the likelihood of interest rate cuts being debated internally. Key figures include Jerome Powell and Steven Miran, whose dovish stance aligns with some members.

Conflicting perspectives within the FOMC imply mixed signals on imminent monetary policy changes, making market predictions challenging. Some members show preference for easing, which could impact interest rates and increase market volatility.

Bitcoin and Ethereum: Navigating Regulatory Pressures

Did you know? Despite market division, the last similar FOMC conflict in March 2023 resulted in heightened volatility for major cryptocurrencies.

According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin (BTC) currently trades at $112,676.58, with a market cap of $2.24 trillion and dominance at 57.14%. Its 24-hour trading volume is up 45.15%. Price has decreased by 2.11% in the past 24 hours but rose by 3.25% over 90 days.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 04:35 UTC on August 25, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Coincu suggests that regulatory and macroeconomic pressures could push financial markets, especially cryptocurrencies, into increased volatility. Historical patterns show crypto assets closely track interest rate cycles, with immediate impacts on their valuation and broader market involvement.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/analysis/federal-reserve-rate-cut-debate/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

METABORA GAMES And Baligames To Participate In ‘WebX 2025’ And Showcase New Title ‘Puzzle & Guardians’

METABORA GAMES And Baligames To Participate In ‘WebX 2025’ And Showcase New Title ‘Puzzle & Guardians’

The post METABORA GAMES And Baligames To Participate In ‘WebX 2025’ And Showcase New Title ‘Puzzle & Guardians’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. METABORA GAMES And Baligames To Participate In ‘WebX 2025’ And Showcase New Title ‘Puzzle & Guardians’ – BitcoinWorld Skip to content Home Press Release METABORA GAMES and Baligames to Participate in ‘WebX 2025’ and Showcase New Title ‘Puzzle & Guardians’ Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/metabora-games-and-baligames-to-participate-in-webx-2025-and-showcase-new-title-puzzle-guardians/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020354-8.86%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 12:16
Share
WOW Summit Partners with Hong Kong Sevens: Five Memorable Days of Web3, Sports, and Excitement!

WOW Summit Partners with Hong Kong Sevens: Five Memorable Days of Web3, Sports, and Excitement!

WOW Summit Hong Kong 2023 is a premium Web3-focused event and a part of the WOW global series.
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000348-13.00%
Particl
PART$0.1897-0.62%
Share
PANews2023/03/17 12:05
Share
PA Daily | Powell said tariffs far exceeded expectations and the Fed is not in a hurry to make a decision; Grayscale has submitted the S-1 form of Solana ETF to the US SEC

PA Daily | Powell said tariffs far exceeded expectations and the Fed is not in a hurry to make a decision; Grayscale has submitted the S-1 form of Solana ETF to the US SEC

The number of non-farm payrolls in the United States increased by 228,000 in March, and the unemployment rate was 4.2%; the U.S. stock market suffered its worst week in five years, and the Nasdaq fell into a technical bear market; affected by tariffs, many companies including Circle are considering postponing their IPOs; the pump fun live broadcast function has been launched to 5% of users, and an audit policy has been formulated.
Harvest Finance
FARM$29.78-1.22%
U
U$0.0126-25.88%
FUNToken
FUN$0.009447-0.32%
Share
PANews2025/04/05 17:10
Share

Trending News

More

METABORA GAMES And Baligames To Participate In ‘WebX 2025’ And Showcase New Title ‘Puzzle & Guardians’

WOW Summit Partners with Hong Kong Sevens: Five Memorable Days of Web3, Sports, and Excitement!

PA Daily | Powell said tariffs far exceeded expectations and the Fed is not in a hurry to make a decision; Grayscale has submitted the S-1 form of Solana ETF to the US SEC

LayerZero wins $110M Stargate acquisition deal

Japan’s SBI Group Picks Chainlink for Tokenization & Stablecoin Growth