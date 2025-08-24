Federal Reserve’s Rate Talks Spark Cryptocurrency Optimism

Solana Price Tests $200 Resistance As Trading Volume Surges

The post Solana Price Tests $200 Resistance As Trading Volume Surges appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In a much anticipated maneuver, Solana tested and exceeded the $200 resistance level again in August 2025. The token has seen a dramatic price action today, as it fluctuated between $194 and $206. That said, it pressed against this price zone earlier today, in what looks like a definitive move. Trading volumes and institutional holdings added support for a potential breakout. Was this latest attempt at the barrier a signal for higher targets? Solana Price Approached Major Resistance Solana price surpassed the $200 level, a resistance point that rejected advances several times since 2021. This was the ninth test of the barrier. Analysts said repeated tests often reduced resistance strength, raising the probability of a stronger breakout. Technical indicators suggested that a weekly close above $200 could shift market structure. That close would turn resistance into support, opening room toward higher levels. Fibonacci extensions pointed to $250 and $300 as the next possible checkpoints. Analysts also noted that trapped short positions above $200 could fuel momentum. If the Solana price secured a breakout, buying pressure might accelerate as traders entered new positions. At press time, the Solana price was near $205, with Relative Strength Index readings close to 70. RSI measures overbought and oversold conditions, with values above 70 often seen as overheated. Solana Price Reflected Strong On-chain Activity Solana led decentralized exchange (DEX) trading volumes again. It posted $4.55 Billion in 24-hour activity, surpassing Ethereum’s $3.68 Billion. Other networks such as BNB Chain and Base recorded lower figures. High trading volume signaled strong liquidity depth on the network. Analysts said this supported the stability of price moves when volatility increased. Liquidity depth refers to how much an order book can absorb without major swings in price. Since April 2025, the Solana price formed higher lows on the chart, supported…