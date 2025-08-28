Finastra and Circle Bring USDC Settlement to $5T Daily Cross-Border Payment Flows

Finastra, a financial services software firm, has announced a collaboration with Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE: CRCL), a stablecoin firm, to allow banks to integrate USDC settlement into cross-border payment flows.

In an announcement, the firm explains that this initiative will use Finastra’s payment hub solutions, including Global PAYplus (GPP), marking the first time Finastra will connect financial institutions to Circle’s payment infrastructure.

The companies said the partnership will also allow for faster international transfers by combining Finastra’s banking network’s scalability with USDC’s stability and transparency.

USDC Settlement Option

Through this collaboration, Finastra’s GPP customers—already processing over $5 trillion in cross-border transactions daily—will be able to settle transactions in USDC, even when underlying payment instructions remain denominated in fiat currencies.

This new option reduces reliance on traditional correspondent banking networks, allowing banks to accelerate settlement times without compromising compliance requirements or foreign exchange processes.

Empowering Banks With New Options

“This collaboration is about giving banks the tools they need to innovate in cross-border payments without having to build a standalone payment processing infrastructure,” said Chris Walters, CEO of Finastra.

He explained that by linking Finastra’s payment hub to Circle’s blockchain-based settlement infrastructure, banks can explore payment models while maintaining operational continuity.

Expanding USDC’s Global Role

“Finastra’s reach and expertise in powering the payments infrastructure for leading banks worldwide makes them a natural choice to further expand USDC settlement in cross-border flows,” said Jeremy Allaire, co-founder, chairman, and CEO of Circle.

With stablecoin adoption gaining momentum, the Finastra-Circle partnership represents a major move in reshaping international payments.

Circle Debuts Layer-1 Blockchain Arc Using USDC for Native Gas

Earlier this month, Circle unveiled Arc, an open Layer-1 blockchain designed specifically for stablecoin finance. This marks what the company calls a “defining moment” as it moves toward developing a full-stack internet financial platform.

The announcement came alongside Circle’s fiscal Q2 2025 results, which showed substantial growth in its core business. Circle reported that USDC in circulation surged 90% year-over-year to $61.3 billion, reaching $65.2 billion as of August 10, 2025. Total revenue and reserve income grew 53% to $658 million, while adjusted EBITDA climbed 52% to $126 million.

The company posted a net loss of $482 million, primarily due to $591 million in non-cash charges tied to its June IPO. That offering raised $1.2 billion, with 19.9 million newly issued shares sold at $31 each, generating $583 million in net proceeds.

CEO Jeremy Allaire described the IPO as a “pivotal moment” for Circle and for the broader adoption of stablecoins, noting accelerating interest from global financial institutions and internet companies.