Fireblocks has launched a stablecoin payments network built around a single integration to multiple providers, pitching compliance tooling and global coverage as its core features. Fireblocks Adds Compliance Tooling Across 100+ Countries for Stablecoin Payments Fireblocks, the enterprise-grade digital asset platform, unveiled the “Network for Payments” on Sept. 4, a set of APIs and connections […]
Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/fireblocks-launches-stablecoin-payments-network-with-single-integration-access/