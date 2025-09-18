First Multi-Asset Crypto ETP Opens Door to Institutional Adoption

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has officially approved the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) for trading on the stock exchange. The decision comes as the SEC also relaxes ETF listing standards.

This approval provides easier access for traditional investors and signals a major regulatory shift, paving the way for institutional capital to flow into the crypto market.

Grayscale Races to Launch the First Multi-Asset Crypto ETP

According to Grayscale CEO Peter Mintzberg, the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund ($GDLC) and the Generic Listing Standards have just been approved for trading.

The Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) is the first multi-asset crypto Exchange-Traded Product (ETP). It includes Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Solana (SOL), and Cardano (ADA).

As of September, the portfolio allocation was 72.23%, 12.17%, 5.62%, 4.03%, and 1% respectively.

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) Portfolio Allocation. Source: Grayscale

Grayscale Investments launched GDLC in 2018. The fund’s primary goal is to expose investors to the most significant digital assets in the market without requiring them to buy, store, or secure the coins directly.

In July, the SEC delayed its decision to convert GDLC from an OTC fund into an exchange-listed ETP on NYSE Arca, citing further review.

However, the latest developments raise investors’ hopes that a multi-asset crypto ETP from Grayscale will soon become a reality. Approval under the Generic Listing Standards will help “streamline the process,” opening the door for more crypto ETPs.

Ethereum, Solana, XRP, and ADA investors are the most enthusiastic about this SEC decision. They are also anticipating dedicated ETFs for each altcoin.

Grayscale is not the only firm in the spotlight. Bitwise is also awaiting SEC approval to convert its Bitwise 10 Crypto Index Fund (BITW) into an ETF. BITW covers a broader range of crypto assets than GDLC. Analysts expect Bitwise to be the next candidate to receive approval.

These positive regulatory moves coincide with the Federal Reserve’s decision to cut interest rates by 25 basis points. They have boosted investor sentiment and strengthened expectations for an extended altcoin season.