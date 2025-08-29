Flare’s XRP Yield-Bearing Structure Adopted by Everything Blockchain Inc.

By: CryptoPotato
2025/08/29 22:00
XRP
XRP$2.8393-4.73%

The digital asset treasury company, Everything Blockchain Inc., is set to become the second publicly-traded entity to adopt an XRP yield-bearing structure created by Flare. As a layer-1 network focused on decentralized finance (DeFi) interoperability, Flare has been focused on expanding institutional adoption for XRP.

A press release sent to CryptoPotato revealed that Everything Blockchain has entered a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to adopt Flare’s XRP DeFi (XRPFi) framework. This development comes after the Nasdaq-listed energy solutions provider VivoPower International committed $100 million in XRP to the Flare ecosystem.

Everything Blockchain Embraces Flare’s XRPFi

According to Flare, the XRPFi strategy will enable Everything Blockchain to deploy XRP in a compliant manner while earning yield. Flare already uses its smart contract infrastructure to unlock yield-generating opportunities for other traditionally non-yielding assets.

Flare’s institutional-grade XRPFi framework will propel the coin’s emergence as a standard for corporate treasury yield. This will help establish XRP as a productive treasury tool, with solid institutional participation.

From passive Holding to Yield-Bearing

Everything Blockchain will shift from holding XRP as a passive asset to a compliant, yield-bearing strategy. Such a development could affect how public companies approach blockchain participation.

Flare says it is ready to pioneer this shift through its trustless bridging system, FAssets, and decentralized restaking layer Firelight. The two protocols will allow Everything Blockchain to convert XRP to the Flare-native FXRP and allocate it to lending, staking, and liquidity protocols.

The post Flare’s XRP Yield-Bearing Structure Adopted by Everything Blockchain Inc. appeared first on CryptoPotato.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Securities Times: Following the trend of stablecoins, taking the initiative to promote the internationalization of the RMB

Securities Times: Following the trend of stablecoins, taking the initiative to promote the internationalization of the RMB

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Sina Finance, the Securities Times pointed out in an article that the wave of stablecoins is sweeping the world and has become
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0721+3.44%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 11:52
Share
South Korean payment giant Kakao Pay officially launches Korean won stablecoin business layout

South Korean payment giant Kakao Pay officially launches Korean won stablecoin business layout

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Seoul Economy, South Korean payment giant Kakao Pay has officially launched its Korean won stablecoin business layout and has submitted 18 combined
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0721+3.44%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 08:53
Share
The Ethereum Foundation announced that it will optimize the focus areas and implementation paths of the Ecosystem Support Program (ESP).

The Ethereum Foundation announced that it will optimize the focus areas and implementation paths of the Ecosystem Support Program (ESP).

PANews reported on August 29th that the Ethereum Foundation announced that it is optimizing the focus areas and implementation paths of the Ecosystem Support Program (ESP). As part of the transition, it has temporarily suspended public grant applications. This adjustment will buy the Foundation time to redesign its funding model, shifting its focus to strategic initiatives, from reactive to proactive, while also supporting the priorities of other teams within the Ethereum Foundation. The Foundation mentioned that it has continuously optimized its processes and improved efficiency over the past three years, but as a public grant program with limited resources and a wide coverage, the influx of applications has consumed a large portion of its time and energy, making it difficult to free up resources to explore new strategic opportunities. The Foundation will continue to fund Ethereum public products and accept applications, but will adopt a new approach, with specific details to be announced in a future announcement. The optimized focus areas and implementation path for the ESP will be announced in Q4 2025.
FUND
FUND$0.02-12.43%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05685-0.43%
Particl
PART$0.1867+0.16%
Share
PANews2025/08/29 22:11
Share

Trending News

More

Securities Times: Following the trend of stablecoins, taking the initiative to promote the internationalization of the RMB

South Korean payment giant Kakao Pay officially launches Korean won stablecoin business layout

The Ethereum Foundation announced that it will optimize the focus areas and implementation paths of the Ecosystem Support Program (ESP).

21Shares Prepares for SEI Token ETF with SEC Application

Kunlun Wanwei officially releases and open-sources Skywork-SWE-32B