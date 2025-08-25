Food lobby begs Trump for tariff carveouts on cucumbers and fis

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/08/25 07:40
Threshold
T$0,01698+0,17%
U
U$0,0125-24,24%
Catslap
SLAP$0,000741-7,37%
Whiterock
WHITE$0,0004966-5,40%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,723-1,64%
StaFi
FIS$0,11708-2,19%

Food industry leaders in the U.S. are flooding Trump’s trade team with one message: don’t slap tariffs on products we can’t grow.

That plea, coming from grocers, seafood firms, restaurants, and fresh produce lobbies, follows the White House decision this month to hit dozens of countries with a wave of new duties.

According to the Financial Times, Trump’s latest tariffs have pushed America’s overall trade tax rate to the highest it’s been in decades, and food lobbyists are now working overtime to get their most vulnerable products exempted.

Their pitch is blunt: some items just aren’t grown in this country at scale, and tariffs on them are going to wreck prices across the food chain. Instead of launching an all-out war on Trump’s policy, the lobbyists are going in one-by-one, trying to carve out exceptions for cucumbers, fish, shrimp, pineapples, coffee; anything that could make a grocery bill worse.

Seafood industry defends imports as essential

Gavin Gibbons, the chief strategy officer at the National Fisheries Institute, argued that the seafood trade should be treated differently. “There are so many voices, so many products that say, ‘Well, we just need an exemption, because we’re unlike others’,” he said, and added, “We would like an exemption for all [seafood].”

Gavin said that 85 percent of seafood consumed in the U.S. is imported, and American fisheries are already capped at their legal harvest limits. Expanding domestic fish farms isn’t feasible either, thanks to tight federal rules.

Government data shows the U.S. had a $24 billion seafood trade deficit in 2022, and Gavin warned that without tariff relief, that number would only grow. Shrimp is especially dependent on imports. He said 90 percent of shrimp eaten in the U.S. is brought in from abroad, and over a third of that comes from India, which Trump is now punishing with a 50 percent tariff in response to its oil deals with Russia.

Restaurants are also caught in the crossfire. The National Restaurant Association sent a letter last month to trade representative Jamieson Greer warning that food prices on menus could climb fast if fresh ingredients, many of which are only available seasonally, get hit with high duties.

Produce groups push back on rising food costs

On the produce front, the industry is just as alarmed. The U.S. imports $36 billion worth of fresh fruits and vegetables, with Mexico leading the pack, followed by Peru for fruits and Canada for vegetables.

Andy Harig, a vice-president at the Food Industry Association, which represents major grocers like Walmart and Albertsons, explained what’s at stake if exemptions aren’t granted. “Tariffs are designed to raise prices.

Some of these are significant enough that they will raise prices by a very noticeable amount,” he said. Andy’s team recently analyzed the case of cucumbers, a product that’s become almost entirely import-reliant.

In 1990, just 35 percent of cucumbers came from outside the U.S. That number is now close to 90 percent. If the U.S. tried to grow them year-round, it would need massive greenhouse operations — a costly undertaking that would hit shoppers hard.

Andy added that his group isn’t calling for a return to old trade models. “There is still a desire to be able to ask for exemptions, and try to turn these tariffs into a more targeted and focused kind of approach to addressing both reshoring production in the U.S. and supporting U.S. jobs,” he said.

There are a few trade deals on the table that might offer partial relief. A new agreement with Indonesia includes language about natural resources that aren’t available domestically, which might open a door for exemptions on things like tropical fruits. A similar line appears in the U.S.–EU trade deal, but that document doesn’t say which products might qualify.

Brazil, which just got slapped with a 50 percent tariff, managed to get some foods excluded — like orange juice and Brazil nuts — while coffee was left out, despite not being produced in the U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick hinted last month that items like coffee, mangoes, and pineapples could eventually be spared, but again, nothing’s guaranteed.

The smartest crypto minds already read our newsletter. Want in? Join them.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

BTC fell to $110,400 in the early morning, with $513 million liquidated in the past 12 hours

BTC fell to $110,400 in the early morning, with $513 million liquidated in the past 12 hours

PANews reported on August 25th that BTC (BTC) fell to $110,481.80 in the early morning hours, and is currently trading at $113,454.80 per coin, a 0.05% decrease on the day. Coinglass data also shows that over the past 12 hours, the cryptocurrency market has seen $513 million in liquidated contracts, including $381 million in long positions and $133 million in short positions. The total amount of BTC liquidated was $224 million, and the total amount of ETH liquidated was $170 million.
Bitcoin
BTC$113 448,58-1,83%
Ethereum
ETH$4 763,31-0,50%
Share
PANews2025/08/25 08:20
Share
Vitalik: If the prediction market provides interest, it will drive transaction volume growth and a large number of hedging use cases will emerge

Vitalik: If the prediction market provides interest, it will drive transaction volume growth and a large number of hedging use cases will emerge

PANews reported on August 25 that regarding the debate over the pros and cons of prediction markets, Ethereum founder Vitalik said, "Most of the current mainstream prediction markets do not offer interest, which makes them very unattractive in terms of hedging, because participating in them means sacrificing a 4% annual interest rate on the US dollar. It is expected that once this problem is resolved and trading volume increases further, a large number of hedging use cases will emerge."
Prosper
PROS$0,22096-2,83%
Notcoin
NOT$0,001918-3,81%
Share
PANews2025/08/25 08:42
Share
XRP and HYPE Whale Moves Dominate, Yet BlockDAG’s $381M Presale Leads the 2025 Race

XRP and HYPE Whale Moves Dominate, Yet BlockDAG’s $381M Presale Leads the 2025 Race

Liquidity flows remain heavily influenced by whale behavior in both Hyperliquid and XRP markets. Large holders are shaping sentiment with bulk buys and accumulations, often signaling which projects may move next. These whale patterns are still one of the strongest signs traders use when tracking the top cryptos to watch in 2025. Yet, BlockDAG (BDAG) is proving that strong fundamentals often outweigh hype. With over 25.3 billion coins sold, a fixed listing price of $0.05, and a presale that already passed $381 million, the project shows clear progress. Combined with its hybrid architecture and major global deals, BlockDAG demonstrates the real-world depth that people are increasingly seeking. Hyperliquid Whales Drive Sharp Breakouts Hyperliquid whales have shown a more aggressive style. Recent records highlight multi-million-dollar purchases of HYPE tokens around the $45–$50 zone, triggering rallies that carried prices near $60. This surge attracted wider participation from regular traders and improved platform activity. Their actions suggest they believe in HYPE’s decentralized liquidity structure as a long-term growth driver. These bulk purchases create strong momentum and bring in both small and larger buyers. As whales continue to back HYPE, its scope looks set to expand beyond its DeFi base, gaining traction as one of the cryptos to watch in 2025. Unlike XRP whales, who act as market stabilizers, Hyperliquid whales act as drivers of quick rallies. Their strategy builds short-term traction by fueling sudden upward moves. With aggressive buying and rapid platform growth, Hyperliquid is gaining recognition as a serious name for 2025, though its momentum-led growth contrasts with XRP’s steadier approach. XRP Whales Show Confidence Through Steady Accumulation XRP whales continue to buy large amounts even when the market dips. Reports reveal that hundreds of millions of XRP have been picked up by major holders while smaller traders have exited positions. This buying pattern reflects a strong belief in Ripple’s global payment role and its increasing reach among banks and financial services. In July, XRP’s price surged from below $2.30 to around $3.65, before sliding back to $2.70. Despite this volatility, whale transfers into private wallets have reduced exchange supply, helping to support price levels. Such moves highlight their steady confidence in XRP’s potential, making it one of the notable cryptos heading toward 2025. This steady build-up signals long-term positioning rather than short-term speculation. Unlike retail moods that swing quickly, whales maintain discipline in their approach. Their behavior suggests XRP is preparing for larger gains, especially as regulatory clarity draws closer. With whales holding strong, XRP remains a key pick for the coming year. BlockDAG’s Growth Surpasses $381M and Expands Globally BlockDAG separates itself from whale-driven hype by showing clear, proven growth. Its presale has raised over $381 million, with more than 25.3 billion BDAG coins sold. The coin is currently priced at $0.0276 in batch 29, with a guaranteed launch at $0.05. Early supporters have already seen a 2,660% ROI since batch 1, highlighting unmatched demand in today’s market. Adoption numbers strengthen its case further. The X1 mining app now has over 2.5 million users and 200,000 holders. On the hardware side, more than 19,350 miners have been sold, generating over $7.8M in miner sales. Development is also expanding, with around 4,500 developers building 300+ dApps for its ecosystem. These numbers prove that BlockDAG is not just growing on hype but on real usage. Technically, BlockDAG’s hybrid model supports 15,000 transactions per second and integrates with EVMs. Tools like Dashboard V4, the Explorer, and an exchange simulator improve transparency, giving users live access to ecosystem activity. Global partnerships further boost its profile. Deals with Inter Milan, the Seattle Seawolves, and the Seattle Orcas expand its brand well beyond crypto. By combining reliable infrastructure with strong real-world visibility, BlockDAG is positioning itself as one of the strongest growth stories heading into 2025. Final Say XRP whales continue to stabilize the market, showing trust in its payment utility and strengthening its 2025 outlook. Hyperliquid whales fuel quick rallies that draw fresh attention and liquidity, boosting its short-term rise. But BlockDAG stands above them both. With $381M raised, 25.3B coins sold, and a current entry price of $0.0276 against a locked listing at $0.05, the project is already proving its strength. With millions of users, thousands of developers, and global partnerships, BlockDAG holds the strongest case for being the top crypto pick of 2025. Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network Website: https://blockdag.network Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored post and is intended for informational purposes only. It was not written by 36crypto, does not reflect the views of 36crypto and is not a financial advice. Please do your research before engaging with the products.The post XRP and HYPE Whale Moves Dominate, Yet BlockDAG’s $381M Presale Leads the 2025 Race appeared first on 36Crypto.
NEAR
NEAR$2,669-1,03%
Threshold
T$0,01695+0,11%
RealLink
REAL$0,0601+5,06%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/25 08:00
Share

Trending News

More

BTC fell to $110,400 in the early morning, with $513 million liquidated in the past 12 hours

Vitalik: If the prediction market provides interest, it will drive transaction volume growth and a large number of hedging use cases will emerge

XRP and HYPE Whale Moves Dominate, Yet BlockDAG’s $381M Presale Leads the 2025 Race

Cardano, Bitcoin & MAGACOIN FINANCE Ranked in Top 7 Best Presales for 2025 Upside

Crypto Fear & Greed Index: Decoding the Crucial Shift to Neutral at 47