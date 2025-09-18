Former Pantera partner launches $300 million SOL vault Solmate in UAE

PANews reported on September 18 that according to AggrNews, a former Pantera partner leads Solmate in the UAE and manages the $300 million Solana digital asset treasury (DAT).

