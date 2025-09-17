Forward Industries Announces $4 Billion ATM Equity Offering

PANews reported on September 17th that Forward Industries (NASDAQ: FORD) has filed an automatic registration statement with the US SEC, proposing an at-the-market offering of up to $4 billion in common stock. The company stated that the proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including strategic advancement of Solana (SOL), acquisition of income-generating assets, and other capital expenditures. Forward Industries recently completed the largest fundraising to date for its Solana digital asset vault, acquiring over 6.8 million SOL tokens . The ATM program will be marketed by Cantor Fitzgerald, with no escrow arrangements for the funds.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.