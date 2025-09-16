Forward Industries Chairman: Company Won't Stop After Raising $1.65 Billion

PANews reported on September 16 that Kyle Samani, co-founder of Multicoin and chairman of the board of Forward Industries (FORD), discussed the possibility of the treasury continuing to raise funds during a ThreadGuy podcast. Kyle Samani said, "I've done so much work, not just to raise $1.65 billion and then stop there. My ideas are much bigger."

Earlier on September 11, Forward Industries completed a $1.65 billion private placement to advance Solana’s financial strategy.