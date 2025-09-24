The post Foundation Pledges Eight-Figure ADA Liquidity for Stablecoin Projects appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Cardano Foundation announced it would commit an eight-figure sum in ADA to back stablecoin initiatives. The goal of this development is to increase its influence in decentralized finance (DeFi). Cardano Foundation Allocates ADA Liquidity for Stablecoins In its latest roadmap update, the Cardano Foundation confirmed it will provide substantial liquidity, amounting to tens of millions in ADA, to support multiple stablecoin projects.  While such financial commitments were not part of its original mandate, the Foundation acknowledged the need to improve on- and off-ramps for users. According to them, this step could drive stronger adoption in the next six to twelve months. Alongside liquidity support, the Foundation is expanding its focus on community-led initiatives. This includes working on proposals such as the Stablecoin DeFi Liquidity Budget. This program is designed to enhance DeFi participation in its ecosystem.  Leaders say the data collected from its own liquidity efforts will help refine future community-backed proposals. This follows other developments within the stablecoin ecosystem. Earlier this year, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson proposed converting $100 million worth of ADA into a mix of stablecoins and Bitcoin to boost liquidity and strengthen the network’s DeFi ecosystem.  Furthermore, he also revealed efforts to integrate World Liberty Financial’s USD1 stablecoin into Cardano. These developments could essentially help the blockchain close the gap with rival layer-1 networks. Cardano Plans Venture Hub Moves and Governance Reforms The Cardano Venture Hub, which began as a pilot earlier this year, will expand to offer enterprise and startup programs. In 2026, the Foundation plans to provide 2 million ADA in loans, advisory services, and technical support to businesses. It is anticipated that collaborations with Draper U, Techstars, and CV VC will support this endeavour. Governance is also seeing some changes. Building on the delegation of 140 million tokens to seven Builder DReps,… The post Foundation Pledges Eight-Figure ADA Liquidity for Stablecoin Projects appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Cardano Foundation announced it would commit an eight-figure sum in ADA to back stablecoin initiatives. The goal of this development is to increase its influence in decentralized finance (DeFi). Cardano Foundation Allocates ADA Liquidity for Stablecoins In its latest roadmap update, the Cardano Foundation confirmed it will provide substantial liquidity, amounting to tens of millions in ADA, to support multiple stablecoin projects.  While such financial commitments were not part of its original mandate, the Foundation acknowledged the need to improve on- and off-ramps for users. According to them, this step could drive stronger adoption in the next six to twelve months. Alongside liquidity support, the Foundation is expanding its focus on community-led initiatives. This includes working on proposals such as the Stablecoin DeFi Liquidity Budget. This program is designed to enhance DeFi participation in its ecosystem.  Leaders say the data collected from its own liquidity efforts will help refine future community-backed proposals. This follows other developments within the stablecoin ecosystem. Earlier this year, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson proposed converting $100 million worth of ADA into a mix of stablecoins and Bitcoin to boost liquidity and strengthen the network’s DeFi ecosystem.  Furthermore, he also revealed efforts to integrate World Liberty Financial’s USD1 stablecoin into Cardano. These developments could essentially help the blockchain close the gap with rival layer-1 networks. Cardano Plans Venture Hub Moves and Governance Reforms The Cardano Venture Hub, which began as a pilot earlier this year, will expand to offer enterprise and startup programs. In 2026, the Foundation plans to provide 2 million ADA in loans, advisory services, and technical support to businesses. It is anticipated that collaborations with Draper U, Techstars, and CV VC will support this endeavour. Governance is also seeing some changes. Building on the delegation of 140 million tokens to seven Builder DReps,…

Foundation Pledges Eight-Figure ADA Liquidity for Stablecoin Projects

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 19:58
1
1$0.013316-13.48%
Union
U$0.00984-9.58%
SIX
SIX$0.02092+0.04%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.042-17.24%
USD1
USD1$0.9998-0.02%
Cardano
ADA$0.8231+0.13%

The Cardano Foundation announced it would commit an eight-figure sum in ADA to back stablecoin initiatives. The goal of this development is to increase its influence in decentralized finance (DeFi).

Cardano Foundation Allocates ADA Liquidity for Stablecoins

In its latest roadmap update, the Cardano Foundation confirmed it will provide substantial liquidity, amounting to tens of millions in ADA, to support multiple stablecoin projects. 

While such financial commitments were not part of its original mandate, the Foundation acknowledged the need to improve on- and off-ramps for users. According to them, this step could drive stronger adoption in the next six to twelve months.

Alongside liquidity support, the Foundation is expanding its focus on community-led initiatives. This includes working on proposals such as the Stablecoin DeFi Liquidity Budget. This program is designed to enhance DeFi participation in its ecosystem. 

Leaders say the data collected from its own liquidity efforts will help refine future community-backed proposals.

This follows other developments within the stablecoin ecosystem. Earlier this year, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson proposed converting $100 million worth of ADA into a mix of stablecoins and Bitcoin to boost liquidity and strengthen the network’s DeFi ecosystem. 

Furthermore, he also revealed efforts to integrate World Liberty Financial’s USD1 stablecoin into Cardano. These developments could essentially help the blockchain close the gap with rival layer-1 networks.

Cardano Plans Venture Hub Moves and Governance Reforms

The Cardano Venture Hub, which began as a pilot earlier this year, will expand to offer enterprise and startup programs. In 2026, the Foundation plans to provide 2 million ADA in loans, advisory services, and technical support to businesses. It is anticipated that collaborations with Draper U, Techstars, and CV VC will support this endeavour.

Governance is also seeing some changes. Building on the delegation of 140 million tokens to seven Builder DReps, the Foundation will now allocate a further 220 million ADA to new Adoption and Operations DReps. This represents a shift away from self-delegation and signals a stronger emphasis on decentralized decision-making.

In reaction to these changes, Hoskinson hailed the Foundation’s liquidity pledge. He called it a “good start” but urged further steps, including the creation of a community-elected board.

The roadmap’s release comes after an independent audit clarified concerns about 318 million “missing” tokens. The report confirmed these assets had been transferred into reserves. This further cleared doubts about the project’s credibility.

Building on the ecosystem’s growth, Hoskinson hinted at a potential collaboration with Ripple. Reports suggested that Lace Wallet integration could come before the end of the year.

It is also worth mentioning that the roadmap outlined fresh steps to enhance ADA’s Web3 presence. Two new hires are joining the Foundation’s Web3 team. They would be tasked with integrating real-world assets (RWAs), improving exchange listings, and driving adoption in new sectors.

Source: https://coingape.com/cardano-news-foundation-pledges-eight-figure-ada-liquidity-for-stablecoin-projects/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Stablecoin startup Bastion completes $14.6 million in new funding round, led by Coinbase Ventures

Stablecoin startup Bastion completes $14.6 million in new funding round, led by Coinbase Ventures

PANews reported on September 24 that according to Fortune magazine, the stablecoin startup Bastion completed a new round of financing of US$14.6 million led by Coinbase Ventures. Other investors in this round included the venture capital arm of Japanese technology giant Sony, the venture capital arm of South Korean mobile phone manufacturer Samsung, the cryptocurrency arm of venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), and cryptocurrency venture capital firm Hashed. Bastion is a white-label stablecoin issuer. Instead of hiring lawyers to obtain regulatory approvals or software developers to write code, companies can hire Bastion to more easily launch their own stablecoins. Bastion's differentiated advantage lies in its comprehensive stablecoin service offering, including a cryptocurrency wallet for clients to hold their tokens and channels for converting stablecoins into cash in 70 countries, including the United States.
Whiterock
WHITE$0.000313-6.92%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08532-0.31%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003085-0.45%
Share
PANews2025/09/24 20:09
Share
Canton Network Selects Chainlink as Super Validator and Integrates Oracles with CCIP

Canton Network Selects Chainlink as Super Validator and Integrates Oracles with CCIP

PANews reported on September 24th that Chainlink has integrated with the institutional-grade blockchain platform Canton Network, aiming to significantly promote the widespread adoption of blockchain technology within the institutional sector. This partnership brings Chainlink's data services, including data streaming, smart data (covering Proof of Reserves and NAVLink), and the Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP), to the Canton Network. Furthermore, the Canton Network has joined the Chainlink Scale program, which helps cover the operating costs of its oracle. Under the agreement, Chainlink Labs will become a "super validator" for the Canton Network.
CROSS
CROSS$0.24954+2.76%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.004985+2.50%
Share
PANews2025/09/24 20:23
Share
Big Pi Ventures, a firm focused on AI, blockchain, and other fields, has completed its first round of fundraising of €130 million for its new fund.

Big Pi Ventures, a firm focused on AI, blockchain, and other fields, has completed its first round of fundraising of €130 million for its new fund.

PANews reported on September 24th that Athens-based Big Pi Ventures has just closed the first round of fundraising of €130 million for its newly established growth fund to support Greek startups in achieving scale. Big Pi Ventures focuses on startups with strong intellectual property in the fields of artificial intelligence, biotechnology, blockchain, and deep tech. In addition to providing funding, the firm actively supports portfolio companies and leverages its international network to drive their growth. A key requirement is that the companies maintain a substantial business operation in Greece.
DeepBook
DEEP$0.115709-1.63%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1251-0.15%
Pi Network
PI$0.28347+3.08%
Share
PANews2025/09/24 19:49
Share

Trending News

More

Stablecoin startup Bastion completes $14.6 million in new funding round, led by Coinbase Ventures

Canton Network Selects Chainlink as Super Validator and Integrates Oracles with CCIP

Big Pi Ventures, a firm focused on AI, blockchain, and other fields, has completed its first round of fundraising of €130 million for its new fund.

Double Good News for XRP from Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse: "XRP Spot ETF to Be Approved, US to Add XRP to Reserve!" Here Are His Critical Statements!

Live Nation CEO says demand is unmistakable, concert tickets are underpriced