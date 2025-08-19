Funding Rates Flagged Crypto Pullback Before $400M Washout: QCP

By: Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/19 00:30
Fuel
FUEL$0.00637-1.84%

According to QCP’s latest Asia Colour analysis, digital asset markets faced a sharp sell-off, liquidating over $400 million in long positions as bitcoin fell from $118,000 to $115,000 and ether dropped from $4,500 to $4,300, according to analysis by QCP Capital.

Pre-Jackson Hole Jitters Fuel Crypto Liquidation Event

This heavy selling extends the recent drawdown, QCP analysts noted on Monday. Last week, bitcoin ( BTC) fell roughly 5% from all-time highs, accompanied by over $1 billion in liquidations within decentralized finance (DeFi) lending and significant profit-taking.

QCP Capital analysts highlighted that warning signs preceded the drop. Funding rates for bitcoin ( BTC) perpetuals had been trending lower since Friday. Deribit‘s BTC funding rate, consistently above 20% last week, turned negative by Saturday and remained negative despite a slight weekend spot price increase – a pattern similar to one seen before a drop on August 1st.

The firm suggests the overnight washout may reflect traders de-risking portfolios ahead of the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium starting Thursday. With spot crypto prices still range-bound, QCP anticipates potential further profit-taking before the event. Options flows now favour puts, signalling expectations for another potential leg down.

Despite the volatility, QCP pointed to continued institutional interest, citing Tokyo-listed Metaplanet adding 775 BTC over the weekend. Given relatively low implied volatility, QCP analysts believe a major breakout is unlikely soon. They expect sideways trading, with dips near $112,000 attracting buyers and rallies toward $120,000 facing selling pressure, at least until Fed Chair Jerome Powell speaks Friday.

Thursday’s unexpectedly high Producer Price Index (PPI) reading complicates the Fed’s policy outlook, QCP observed. Markets will scrutinize Powell’s Jackson Hole speech for clues on September policy, contrasting with last year’s easing signals amid a more contentious political backdrop.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?6/19 Update: The Palestinian-Israeli conflict escalated, the market collectively pulled back, and the
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1157-2.60%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002041-2.94%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00008785-1.74%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 10:07
Share
Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

PANews reported on August 19th that Onchain Lens monitoring revealed that three newly created wallets had just received 52,475 ETH from BitGo, valued at approximately $220.44 million. Analysts believe these
Ethereum
ETH$4,177.85-3.67%
Share
PANews2025/08/19 23:59
Share
Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

Whales are buying Litecoin and Rollblock, but RBLK’s GambleFi model, $11.4M presale, and 30% APY staking make it one of 2025’s boldest crypto bets.
WHY
WHY$0.00000002826-8.86%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/08/19 23:50
Share

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

Coinbase to List Useless Coin (USELESS)