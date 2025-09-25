Fusaka to scale data availability with PeerDAS, says Vitalik Buterin

Key Takeaways
- Fusaka’s PeerDAS system enhances data availability by having nodes verify only a subset of data chunks.
- PeerDAS is expected to support both Layer 2 and eventual Layer 1 Ethereum scaling as blob capacity increases.
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin today outlined how Fusaka plans to scale data availability through its PeerDAS system, marking a novel approach to blockchain architecture where nodes won’t need to download complete data sets.
The PeerDAS system operates by having each node request a limited number of data chunks to verify that over 50% of chunks are accessible.
The initial version requires complete block data to exist in one location during initial broadcasting and reconstruction phases. However, these roles don’t require trust, as Buterin noted:
Future implementations will incorporate cell-level messaging and distributed block building to further decentralize these functions. The cautious development approach will see blob counts increase gradually before accelerating.
The PeerDAS system is positioned as a crucial component for Layer 2 scaling solutions and eventual Layer 1 scaling when gas limits increase sufficiently to require Layer 1 execution data in blobs.
Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/data-availability-scaling-peerdas-fusaka/