GAIA Initiates Pre-Sale for Limited AI Smartphone, 7,000 Units Available Worldwide

Gaia Labs, builders of open-source infrastructure for decentralized AI agents and inference, has officially launched the pre-sale for its limited–run AI smartphone on Sept 2, 2025. The Pre-sale is now open entirely to waitlist subscribers, providing prior supporters with first access to the device of its worldwide unveiling at Korea Blockchain Week 2025.

In its initial release, just 7000 units are available, making it one of the most anticipated hardware drops in the decentralized artificial intelligence (AI) space. The public pre-sale will open on Sept 2, 2025. Basically, the purpose of this Smartphone is to develop a strong hold of users over their data, AI agents, and digital identity, all from a single device. For this purpose, Phone is built on Galaxy S25 Edge hardware powered by the exclusive Gaia AI platform.

The Gaia AI phone will remove the users’ dependency on the Cloud or data harvesting by joining cutting-edge hardware with an open AI working layer. This thing will develop a strong confidence in user that they have full control over their data and privacy in this decentralized Era.

Gaia AI Brings Decentralized Tools, Identity Solutions, and Native Web3 Apps

Gaia AI platform ensures a full suite of decentralized AI tools, secure, local LLM execution with Gaia runtime Node. This will minimize the concern of users for the security and privacy of local LLM execution. In addition, the Gaia platform also helps in recognizing Natural language interaction with AI agents and makes it understandable for worldwide users by deploying AI agents with comfort.

Furthermore, Gaia supports identity-related concerns for the integrated wallet. Gaia domains comprise a $199 pre-loaded domain that selects the Gaia compute Network or device-based. The platform has already installed Web3-based native apps at the time of launch to support the Universal agent protocol and provide ease to users.

Gaia AI Phone Unlocks Web3 Access and $GAIA Rewards

This Gaia AI phone is much more than an ordinary Smartphone; it is a clue to the decentralized ecosystem. Instant and ongoing benefits will be given to early buyers, and these benefits include: Early access, which is entirely based on a priority basis, first-come, first-served, and get and be able to access Web3 project launches. Moreover, the second benefit is Network Rewards. In this, users will earn $GAIA tokens by participating in the Gaia Network.

The last one is Gaia Domain, which will be activated upon delivery. This limited supply increases the demand for this AI phone and sets the price at $1399. Early buyers benefit from the contemporary Korea Blockchain Week (KBW) ticket for the first 300 orders, while over 10,000 subscribers are already on the waitlist.

This situation boosts the price and demand of this phone. The Gaia AI phone expands users’ access to a wide range of services and provides benefits through Web3 services. AI builder can use it as a portable lab with full control over their data, eliminating the need for cloud access or data tracking.