Galaxy Announces $1.4 Billion in Project Financing to Accelerate Expansion of Helios AI Data Center

PANews reported on August 15th that Galaxy Digital has secured $1.4 billion in project financing to support the expansion of its Helios data center campus in Texas. The financing will be used for the initial phase of AI and high-performance computing (HPC) infrastructure renovation and expansion. Galaxy has provided $350 million of its own capital, with the remainder covered by debt financing. CoreWeave has signed a second-phase lease agreement, committing to use all 800MW of approved power capacity at Helios, with an expected average annual revenue exceeding $1 billion over the next 15 years. Galaxy plans to build Helios into one of the world's largest AI data centers.

