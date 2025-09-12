Galaxy Digital once again purchased over 700,000 SOL tokens, worth approximately $160 million

According to a report from Lookonchain on September 12th, Galaxy Digital has just purchased another 706,790 SOL tokens , worth approximately $160 million. In the past 24 hours, Galaxy Digital has accumulated purchases of 2,159,182 SOL tokens , totaling $486 million.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.