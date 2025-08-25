The post Galaxy, Multicoin, and Jump Seek $1B to Acquire Solana appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News
Galaxy Digital, Multicoin Capital, and Jump Crypto are reportedly courting investors to raise about $1 billion to buy Solana (SOL), aiming to build the largest dedicated SOL treasury. Cantor Fitzgerald is said to be the lead banker, signaling institutional appetite and a potential liquidity jolt for Solana. If finalized, the fund could accelerate strategic accumulation and ecosystem growth, though deal terms and timing remain fluid.
