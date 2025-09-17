GD Culture Plummets 28% After $875M Bitcoin Investment Deal

By: Crypto Breaking News
2025/09/17 13:10
Bitcoin
BTC$117,147.02+1.21%
Major
MAJOR$0.1615+1.16%
Gd Culture Plummets 28% After $875m Bitcoin Investment Deal

Shares of GD Culture Group, a livestreaming and e-commerce company, declined sharply on Tuesday following the announcement of a major asset acquisition involving Bitcoin. The company disclosed plans to acquire assets from Pallas Capital Holding, including 7,500 BTC, by issuing nearly 39.2 million of its common shares in exchange. The deal, finalized last Wednesday, valued Bitcoin holdings at approximately $875.4 million at current market prices.

GD Culture’s CEO, Xiaojian Wang, emphasized that the transaction aligns with their strategy to establish “a strong and diversified crypto asset reserve.” He highlighted Bitcoin’s increasing institutional acceptance as a digital store of value and a hedge within traditional portfolios. Known primarily for leveraging artificial intelligence to create virtual personas and operating a TikTok-based livestreaming platform, GD Culture’s move positions it among firms significantly expanding their cryptocurrency reserves, making it the 14th largest publicly listed Bitcoin holder.

Source: BitcoinTreasuries.NET

2025 has seen a surge in companies holding Bitcoin on their balance sheets, with over 190 publicly listed firms now holding the digital asset—more than double the number at the start of the year. The total market value of corporate Bitcoin holdings has reached approximately $112.8 billion, led by Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy, which accounts for roughly 68% of this market. Despite this growth, recent concerns have emerged among investors about the sustainability of this strategy, as some worry that continuous capital raising to fund Bitcoin purchases could lead to risks of dilution and capital erosion if the assets’ value declines.

GD Culture’s stock faces heavy losses

On Tuesday, GD Culture Group’s shares plummeted by over 28%, closing at $6.99, according to Google Finance data. The stock briefly recovered slightly in after-hours trading but remains significantly below its peak, which was $235.80 in February 2021. The steep decline has reduced GD Culture’s market capitalization to around $117.4 million—indicating a nearly 97% loss from its high point. Such sharp declines are often triggered by share dilution, which lessens existing shareholders’ ownership stakes and can lead to negative market sentiment.

Change in GDC shares on Tuesday, including after-hours. Source: Google Finance

Market analysts from VanEck have warned that companies financing Bitcoin purchases through stock issuance or debt might face capital erosion if their stock prices fall significantly. The risk arises because the value of their Bitcoin holdings may not be sufficient to sustain further investments without diluting existing shareholders’ stakes, especially if market conditions turn unfavorable.

Strategic push into Bitcoin and crypto assets

Earlier in May, GD Culture announced a crypto treasury strategy, revealing plans to sell up to $300 million of stock to invest in Bitcoin and even President Donald Trump’s controversial NFT-based “Trump” token. The move followed a Nasdaq warning regarding the company’s low shareholder equity, prompting the firm to seek capital through a significant stock offering to bolster its crypto holdings and fund future ventures in blockchain-based assets.

As the cryptocurrency market continues to evolve, corporate strategies like GD Culture’s are shaping the trend of digital asset integration within traditional businesses, reflecting growing institutional interest and the challenges of managing crypto exposure amid fluctuating markets.

This article was originally published as GD Culture Plummets 28% After $875M Bitcoin Investment Deal on Crypto Breaking News – your trusted source for crypto news, Bitcoin news, and blockchain updates.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

A whale sold over 167,000 HYPE tokens in the past 12 hours in exchange for 9.06 million USDC.

A whale sold over 167,000 HYPE tokens in the past 12 hours in exchange for 9.06 million USDC.

PANews reported on September 17th that according to Lookonchain monitoring, whale 0xd282 sold another 167,645 HYPE tokens in the past 12 hours at an average price of $54 in exchange for 9.06 million USDC. He still holds 80,057 HYPE tokens (worth $4.33 million), with a total profit of over $16.6 million.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$55.25+3.32%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9994-0.03%
Share
PANews2025/09/17 13:02
Share
Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin will be the keynote speaker sharing the latest technology in blockchain and is expected to attract over 800 participants.Internationally Renowned Teams Tenderly and Nethermind to Lead Cutting-Edge Technical Workshops.
Edge
EDGE$0.39231-9.46%
Share
PANews2023/04/06 12:01
Share
New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

Officials reported that scammers had used crypto to pay for fake digital asset investment ads on social media platforms, leading to more than $1 million in losses for victims.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08706-2.04%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 04:02
Share

Trending News

More

A whale sold over 167,000 HYPE tokens in the past 12 hours in exchange for 9.06 million USDC.

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

Lee Ka-chiu: Hong Kong is implementing the stablecoin issuer system

Bitwise files with SEC for stablecoin and tokenization ETF