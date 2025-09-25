Golf’s Ryder Cup To Deliver $200 Million Economic Impact For New York

The opening ceremony for the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage State Park Golf Course in Farmingdale, New York. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Ryder Cup is projected to generate over $200 million in economic impact for New York State this week, drawing more than 250,000 spectators to Bethpage State Park on Long Island for the 45th edition of golf’s premier team competition between the U.S. and Europe.

The nearly weeklong event, including competition days from Sept. 25-27 in the nation’s biggest media market, has prompted the largest staging in a Ryder Cup history that dates to 1927. It’s also the biggest buildout for a golf tournament at a venue that’s hosted two U.S. Opens, a PGA Championship, and several PGA Tour playoff events.

Beyond the golf course, Ryder Cup attendees – from the U.S. and overseas – will have the opportunity to experience dining, entertainment and cultural attractions in the Long Island and New York City region while also supporting local businesses.

Bethpage State Park’s Black Course is the first municipally owned public golf facility to host the Ryder Cup and the property known as “The People’s Country Club” for its mix of accessibility, history and character remains relatively affordable for New York residents.

“The Ryder Cup is more than a world-class competition, it’s a celebration of the people who make it possible,” said Randy Simons, the acting commissioner for the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation. “Hosting one of golf’s greatest events highlights how State Parks not only enrich lives but also deliver powerful economic benefits to New York’s communities. We are honored to partner with the PGA of America and our state and local partners as we welcome the world to this extraordinary stage.”

Team United States fans at the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black in New York. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) Getty Images

The build out for the event was planned for over 60 months and launched in May. It involves 3.5 million square feet of temporary structures, 1.6 million square feet of decking, 74,000 square feet of retail space, 350 tents, 20 helicopter landing zones, 950 portable toilets, and a 5,000-seat first tee stadium, with more than 20 miles of rope and fencing to aid the flow of the record crowds.

Upwards of 50,000 fans are expected to attend the three competition days between the U.S. and European teams. The Ryder Cup matches will be broadcast to a global audience in more than 200 countries.

“Major events like this draw massive domestic and international crowds that support the region’s restaurants, hotels and small businesses, and help to generate dividends for the state’s tourism economy,” said Hope Knight, the President, CEO and Commissioner for Empire State Development, which promotes business growth, job creation and greater economic opportunity throughout New York State. “Furthermore, it’s a perfect opportunity to showcase all the attractions, industries and excitement that New York State has to offer, both to attendees and to the global broadcast audience.”

Fans line the ropes at Bethpage’s Black Course, which is set to have record crowds for a Ryder Cup. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Getty Images

The last time the U.S. hosted the Ryder Cup was in 2021 at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin, an event that generated an estimated $135 million for the state’s economy despite pandemic-related limitations on international travel.

While Bethpage Black is no stranger to the spotlight, the Ryder Cup will be the iconic course’s biggest moment, one that Cameron Young of Team USA – a New York resident – says he’s been looking forward to since he was in high school and the venue was announced. The last time the Ryder Cup was played in New York was in 1995, upstate at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester.

The broad economic ripple effects of major sporting events like the Ryder Cup make them attractive for host regions. Direct spending comes from ticket sales, corporate hospitality, concessions, and merchandising, while visitors drive additional dollars into local lodging, transportation, dining, entertainment, and other activities. On top of that, media coverage — with more than 1,000 journalists expected on-site — delivers international exposure that can boost tourism well beyond tournament week.

“Bethpage Black is known as the People’s Country Club. It’s been called New York’s home course,” U.S. Ryder Cup coach Keegan Bradley, who attended St. John’s University in New York, told the crowd during the Opening Ceremonies. “But this week, with your passion and your energy, you’re going to make it America’s home course.”