Google Deepens Crypto Ties With 5.4% Cipher Mining Stake

Google acquires 5.4% stake in Cipher Mining, strengthening its position in crypto, AI infrastructure, and high-performance computing with a $3 billion deal.

Google has expanded its role in the digital asset sector by acquiring a 5.4% stake in Bitcoin mining firm Cipher Mining. The move is part of a larger $3 billion multi-year deal with artificial intelligence data center operator Fluidstack. The deal points to an emerging relationship between big tech, high-performance computing, and crypto mining infrastructure.

Google Backs Cipher’s Growth in Crypto and AI Infrastructure

According to Thursday’s announcement, Google bought its equity stake in Cipher by guaranteeing $1.4 billion of Fluidstack’s obligations. This guarantee is linked to Cipher’s contract with Fluidstack that leases computing power for the next ten years. The partnership not only bolsters Google’s exposure to investment but also secures the role of Cipher as a key provider for infrastructure for next-generation computing needs.

Cipher will bring 168 megawatts of critical IT load with up to 244 megawatts of total capacity to its Barber Lake location in Colorado City, Texas. With current infrastructure and an expansion possible up to 500 megawatts, the facility is one of the most notable locations in North America for both crypto mining and high-performance computing workloads. The 587 acres surrounding give ample space to grow to keep up with the surging demand.

The agreement guarantees around $3 billion worth of contracted revenue for Cipher during its first 10-year term. Two optional extensions of five years each could bring the total contract value to approximately $7 billion. For Cipher, the deal represents long-term revenue visibility and 100% ownership of the Barber Lake project. The company also intends to access capital markets for development and expansion as required.

Google Strengthens AI, Blockchain Infrastructure with Cipher Investment

As part of the financial deal, Google will receive warrants for acquisition of almost 24 million shares of Cipher’s common stock. This represents an approximate 5.4% pro forma ownership stake, although adjustments and possible cash settlements are possible under some circumstances. The structure gives Google a financial foothold, as well as a strategic connection to future infrastructure development.

Executives celebrated the transformative nature of the partnership. Cipher CEO Tyler Page said the partnership with Fluidstack and Google showed how well the company was moving in the high-performance computing space. He emphasized that this transaction is the start of a series of transactions to scale Cipher’s capabilities and expand its pipeline of strategic sites.

Fluidstack shared similar sentiments with co-founder Cesar Maklary emphasizing the need for infrastructure to support the frontier applications of artificial intelligence. He said the collaboration with Cipher was a vital step towards providing the computing power needed by new technologies and AI-driven businesses.

Industry analysts see the deal as an indication of how traditional technology companies are connecting with crypto native companies to match the growing demand for compute-intensive services. AI, blockchain, and high-performance computing are increasingly overlapping. Therefore, this deal shows how these once separate sectors are coming together. For Google, it is not just an investment but also deeper involvement in future AI and decentralized finance infrastructure.

