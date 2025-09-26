Google acquires 5.4% stake in Cipher Mining, strengthening its position in crypto, AI infrastructure, and high-performance computing with a $3 billion deal. Google has expanded its role in the digital asset sector by acquiring a 5.4% stake in Bitcoin mining firm Cipher Mining. The move is part of a larger $3 billion multi-year deal with […] The post Google Deepens Crypto Ties With 5.4% Cipher Mining Stake appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.Google acquires 5.4% stake in Cipher Mining, strengthening its position in crypto, AI infrastructure, and high-performance computing with a $3 billion deal. Google has expanded its role in the digital asset sector by acquiring a 5.4% stake in Bitcoin mining firm Cipher Mining. The move is part of a larger $3 billion multi-year deal with […] The post Google Deepens Crypto Ties With 5.4% Cipher Mining Stake appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Google Deepens Crypto Ties With 5.4% Cipher Mining Stake

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/26 05:00
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1142-9.50%
Movement
MOVE$0.1093-5.61%
Particl
PART$0.1974-1.30%
Multichain
MULTI$0.0358-2.79%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01541+10.30%

Google acquires 5.4% stake in Cipher Mining, strengthening its position in crypto, AI infrastructure, and high-performance computing with a $3 billion deal.

Google has expanded its role in the digital asset sector by acquiring a 5.4% stake in Bitcoin mining firm Cipher Mining. The move is part of a larger $3 billion multi-year deal with artificial intelligence data center operator Fluidstack. The deal points to an emerging relationship between big tech, high-performance computing, and crypto mining infrastructure.

Google Backs Cipher’s Growth in Crypto and AI Infrastructure

According to Thursday’s announcement, Google bought its equity stake in Cipher by guaranteeing $1.4 billion of Fluidstack’s obligations. This guarantee is linked to Cipher’s contract with Fluidstack that leases computing power for the next ten years. The partnership not only bolsters Google’s exposure to investment but also secures the role of Cipher as a key provider for infrastructure for next-generation computing needs.

Related Reading: Google Unveils AI Payments Protocol with Stablecoin Support | Live Bitcoin News

Cipher will bring 168 megawatts of critical IT load with up to 244 megawatts of total capacity to its Barber Lake location in Colorado City, Texas. With current infrastructure and an expansion possible up to 500 megawatts, the facility is one of the most notable locations in North America for both crypto mining and high-performance computing workloads. The 587 acres surrounding give ample space to grow to keep up with the surging demand.

The agreement guarantees around $3 billion worth of contracted revenue for Cipher during its first 10-year term. Two optional extensions of five years each could bring the total contract value to approximately $7 billion. For Cipher, the deal represents long-term revenue visibility and 100% ownership of the Barber Lake project. The company also intends to access capital markets for development and expansion as required.

Google Strengthens AI, Blockchain Infrastructure with Cipher Investment

As part of the financial deal, Google will receive warrants for acquisition of almost 24 million shares of Cipher’s common stock. This represents an approximate 5.4% pro forma ownership stake, although adjustments and possible cash settlements are possible under some circumstances. The structure gives Google a financial foothold, as well as a strategic connection to future infrastructure development.

Executives celebrated the transformative nature of the partnership. Cipher CEO Tyler Page said the partnership with Fluidstack and Google showed how well the company was moving in the high-performance computing space. He emphasized that this transaction is the start of a series of transactions to scale Cipher’s capabilities and expand its pipeline of strategic sites.

Fluidstack shared similar sentiments with co-founder Cesar Maklary emphasizing the need for infrastructure to support the frontier applications of artificial intelligence. He said the collaboration with Cipher was a vital step towards providing the computing power needed by new technologies and AI-driven businesses.

Industry analysts see the deal as an indication of how traditional technology companies are connecting with crypto native companies to match the growing demand for compute-intensive services. AI, blockchain, and high-performance computing are increasingly overlapping. Therefore, this deal shows how these once separate sectors are coming together. For Google, it is not just an investment but also deeper involvement in future AI and decentralized finance infrastructure.

The post Google Deepens Crypto Ties With 5.4% Cipher Mining Stake appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Avalanche Jumps 10% While Market Sinks—MAGAX Presale Targets 1,350% Upside

Avalanche Jumps 10% While Market Sinks—MAGAX Presale Targets 1,350% Upside

Avalanche surged 10% while most cryptos dropped, fueled by institutional buying and DeFi growth. Discover how the MAGAX presale targets 1,350% upside by giving retail investors early access.
1
1$0.009228-39.37%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001536-7.35%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/09/26 00:44
Share
HYPE Price Prediction: ASTER vs HYPE Battle Heats Up as Analysts Call HYPE “Golden Buy” at $42 – Who Wins?

HYPE Price Prediction: ASTER vs HYPE Battle Heats Up as Analysts Call HYPE “Golden Buy” at $42 – Who Wins?

HYPE price prediction has hinged on a $40–42 base after a deeper pullback, as prior 20% cycles have been followed by new highs. Fibonacci levels near $42–46 have aligned with support, and user growth plus ongoing accumulation have supported a $55–60 recovery scenario if consolidation persists.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$41.25-9.69%
Aster
ASTER$1.9115-18.32%
NEAR
NEAR$2.749-9.18%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/26 05:28
Share
Is BNB Parabolic Run Over or Just Paused?

Is BNB Parabolic Run Over or Just Paused?

BNB retraced from $1,019 to a low of $950 but rebounded and is currently trading slightly higher at the time of writing.  The coin joins the rest of the crypto market in a recent wave of selloffs. As a result, the global cryptocurrency market cap dropped to its lowest level in almost a month. The latest selling sentiment across the market is unsurprising, as a previous analysis noted that the sector is expected to experience significant selling pressure this week. Nonetheless, investors lost a whopping $1.14 billion in the derivatives market over the last 24 hours. Based on recent price movements, there is no doubt that the bulls are the top losers. The scenario remains the same with those who traded BNB.  They lost over $11 million.  A closer look at the 1-day chart reveals that the altcoin has lost over 6% since the start of the day. However, a look at its price action since the week started shows it has struggled for most of the session. It wasn’t spared from Monday’s decline, which resulted in a 5% drop.  Trading action between Tuesday and Wednesday failed to see the coin reclaim lost levels. While investors struggled to stage a buyback, the latest waves happened. As a result, questions arise about whether the parabolic run has come to an end.  It is worth noting that aside from fundamentals, the various activities taking place in the BNB chain were some of the main drivers of its run. The launch of ASTER and other tokens sparked a massive surge in volume and demand for the native coin.  Data from DeFiLlama reveals that DEX volume soared during this period, while net inflow was minimal for most of the uptrend. However, this changed, starting Sep 21, when inflows soared and prices reacted with a sharp retracement after peaking at $1,087.  Will BNB Surge Higher?  Reading from the highlighted project reveals that a new factor, distinct from the ones the asset encountered prior to the 21st, is at play, and prices are reacting to it. Recent data shows that the chain is experiencing the largest inflow in almost three months. Taking this into consideration, there is a high likelihood that the uptrend is over, and the unfolding trend will persist. Nonetheless, a previous analysis highlighted another indication that could signal the end of the parabolic run. It noted that the asset may struggle to break above a resistance or gradually lose momentum.  A closer look at trading action over the last three days shows no definite signs of this playing out as it previously did. However, price action between Tuesday and Wednesday shows slight similarities. After slipping below $1,025 on Monday, BNB attempted to reclaim it the next day with limited success. The previous intraday session saw the asset surge higher, retraced, and closed with a doji. With recent prices aligning with the previous price structure that signals the end of the parabolic run, there’s a high chance it’s over.  Aside from price movements, indicators are flipping bearish. It is worth noting that since the breakout of the bollinger bands on Sunday, BNB has mostly seen further corrections that sent prices lower. It rebounded off the middle band a few hours ago. The metric suggests further declines ahead.  The post Is BNB Parabolic Run Over or Just Paused? appeared first on Cointab.
Binance Coin
BNB$951.02-6.57%
1
1$0.009228-39.37%
Capverse
CAP$0.11126-4.13%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/26 05:29
Share

Trending News

More

Avalanche Jumps 10% While Market Sinks—MAGAX Presale Targets 1,350% Upside

HYPE Price Prediction: ASTER vs HYPE Battle Heats Up as Analysts Call HYPE “Golden Buy” at $42 – Who Wins?

Is BNB Parabolic Run Over or Just Paused?

US Fed Slashes Interest Rates by 25 BPS: How Will Bitcoin’s Price React?

Ken Griffin criticized Trump’s tariff exemptions for big firms, calling them anti-American