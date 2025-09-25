GoPlus: GAIN project exploited by attackers due to LayerZero peer configuration error

PANews reported on September 25th that GoPlus analyzed the GAIN project, claiming it was exploited by attackers due to a LayerZero peer configuration error. The attackers initialized additional peers on the Ethereum chain and minted TTTTT tokens , bypassing cross-chain verification and issuing an additional 5 billion GAIN on the BSC chain. This incident, similar to the previous Yala attack, caused the price of GAIN to plummet by over 90% . Users are advised to temporarily suspend interaction with the project to prevent losses. PANews reported on September 25th that GoPlus analyzed the GAIN project, claiming it was exploited by attackers due to a LayerZero peer configuration error. The attackers initialized additional peers on the Ethereum chain and minted TTTTT tokens , bypassing cross-chain verification and issuing an additional 5 billion GAIN on the BSC chain. This incident, similar to the previous Yala attack, caused the price of GAIN to plummet by over 90% . Users are advised to temporarily suspend interaction with the project to prevent losses.