Grayscale Files for Crypto ETFs Tracking Hedera, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/10 22:00
Union
U$0.00953-4.41%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.02062-0.57%
Hedera
HBAR$0.23208+3.15%

Grayscale files crypto ETFs tracking Hedera, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash, awaiting SEC approval amid growing interest in crypto investment products.

Grayscale has officially filed new registration statements with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch three new cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds (ETFs). These include an S-1 filing for a Hedera (HBAR) ETF and separate S-3 filings for Litecoin (LTC) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) ETFs. Although these filings are public, they are not yet approved and remain subject to further SEC review and possible amendment.

Grayscale Awaits SEC Approval for Broader Crypto ETF Listing Rules

This is the first official Bitcoin Cash ETF filing with the SEC. If approved, it would provide U.S. investors with a regulated method to obtain exposure to Bitcoin Cash through a traditional stock market product. Grayscale has selected Bank of New York Mellon to serve as the fund’s administrator, while Coinbase will act as the fund’s prime broker and custodian. This structure is similar to the setup in other Grayscale products and provides a layer of institutional trust.

Related Reading: Grayscale Seeks SEC Approval for Spot Dogecoin ETF | Live Bitcoin News

Meanwhile, the Litecoin ETF is on a similar strategy. However, it is important to note that Grayscale has not filed a 19b-4 application for either the Litecoin or Bitcoin Cash funds. This means that the firm is not currently pushing for individual rule changes. Instead, it is waiting for the SEC to approve a broader rule set known as the Generic Listing Standards. If these standards are accepted, Grayscale believes the funds will automatically qualify for listing on NYSE Arca.

In its filings, Grayscale noted that the fund could be qualified under the proposed Generic Listing Standards, but required SEC approval. This method is akin to what the firm has used for its recent Chainlink Trust filing. That filing also relied on the S-3 form and the same listing standards.

New Regulatory Path Could Ease Multiple Crypto ETF Listings

This approach is part of a growing trend among asset managers looking for more efficient ways to get crypto ETFs to market. Rather than like waiting for separate approvals for each asset, they are counting on a single regulatory path that might make it easier for multiple crypto ETFs to list.

Meanwhile, the ETF landscape for crypto more broadly is changing. The SEC recently postponed its decision on Bitwise’s proposed Dogecoin ETF, citing the need for further time to consider the rule change. This delay followed an earlier lull in June. However, not all Dogecoin ETFs are dead. REX Shares and Osprey Funds plan to introduce the first-ever U.S. Dogecoin ETF under the 1940 Act on Thursday, September 11.

Commenting on this, Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas said the fund could signal the beginning of a new era for memecoin ETFs. In a post on X, he said this could be the first ETF in the U.S. to own an asset that has no practical use, underscoring the peculiarity of meme-based cryptocurrencies entering mainstream finance.

In conclusion, Grayscale’s filings indicate a continued push toward mainstream ETF offerings tied to a broader array of digital assets. While the waiting times for approval are still unclear, these moves signal an increasing institutional faith in the longevity of altcoins outside of Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Analysis: The number of new Bitcoin wallet addresses has stabilized, and whale accounts and institutional funds dominate the market

Analysis: The number of new Bitcoin wallet addresses has stabilized, and whale accounts and institutional funds dominate the market

PANews reported on June 20 that according to a Matrixport report, Bitcoin ETFs attracted over $45 billion in inflows, with an average monthly inflow of $2.6 billion, and strong demand
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0835-3.35%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02666+2.49%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 15:09
Share
While majors stall, meme cats and underdogs lead crypto pack

While majors stall, meme cats and underdogs lead crypto pack

As XRP struggles to hold the $2.20 level and Bitcoin and Ethereum trade flat, lesser-known meme coins are stealing the spotlight.
XRP
XRP$2.9934+1.55%
HashPack
PACK$0.01794+2.33%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002603+3.74%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/29 21:12
Share
The Day I Faced My Biggest Trading Loss

The Day I Faced My Biggest Trading Loss

…and the 7 Rules That Saved MeContinue reading on Coinmonks »
Share
Medium2025/09/10 22:33
Share

Trending News

More

Analysis: The number of new Bitcoin wallet addresses has stabilized, and whale accounts and institutional funds dominate the market

While majors stall, meme cats and underdogs lead crypto pack

The Day I Faced My Biggest Trading Loss

Is Litecoin Mining Profitable? 4 Most Trusted LTC Cloud Mining Sites to Help You Get Started Quickly

People's Court Daily: Virtual currency disposal can explore overseas compliance realization and "black hole address" destruction mechanism