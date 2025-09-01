GSR Markets is suspected of participating in WLFI's second round of public offering with $2 million, with a cost price of $0.05

By: PANews
2025/09/01 16:43
PANews reported on September 1st that on-chain data from ai_9684xtpa indicates that seven months ago, the address 0x453...13F95 transferred 2 million USDC to the WLFI second-round public offering address, receiving 40 million WLFI tokens at a cost of approximately $0.05. The source of funds for this address is GSR Markets, suggesting possible institutional investment. No transfer records related to the official multi-sig have been found, and whether it provides market-making services remains to be confirmed.

According to previous news, Jump Crypto is suspected to be the market maker of WLFI tokens .

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
