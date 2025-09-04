Guofu Quantum establishes RWA8 Fund to help Hong Kong compete for global RWA pricing power

PANews reported on September 4th that, according to Zhitong Finance, Fuqiang Equity Investment Management Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Guofu Quantum Innovation Co., Ltd. (00290.HK), registered and established the "Guofu Tokenized Digital Asset Limited Partnership Fund" (RWA8 Fund) on September 4th. The fund aims to deeply empower Hong Kong's transformation, inject new variables into Hong Kong's RWA (real-world asset) market, and help compete for global RWA pricing power.
