Hackers sell email accounts of governments and police departments worldwide at low prices

By: PANews
2025/08/18 14:35

PANews reported on August 18th that, according to Abnormal, hackers have recently been selling active email accounts ( .gov and .police ) belonging to governments and law enforcement agencies in countries like the US, UK, India, Brazil, and Germany on underground forums for as little as $40 each. These accounts have been compromised and can be used to impersonate officials, send false legal requests, and steal sensitive data, posing a serious security risk.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
