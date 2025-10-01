ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Flip Fest
This blog post walks you through cracking a captured WPA handshake using Hashcat — from understanding password hashing and brute-force attacks to converting capture files and executing mask-based attacks. It also demonstrates how weak password choices can leave even WPA-secured networks vulnerable.This blog post walks you through cracking a captured WPA handshake using Hashcat — from understanding password hashing and brute-force attacks to converting capture files and executing mask-based attacks. It also demonstrates how weak password choices can leave even WPA-secured networks vulnerable.

Hands-On WPA Cracking — Capture, Convert, Crack with Hashcat

By: Hackernoon
2025/10/01 11:29
Mask Network
MASK$0.7601+0.75%

Till now we:

  • Set up and configured the Raspberry Pi Zero W
  • Remotely accessed the Pi from a mobile phone over a hotspot
  • Captured the WPA Handshake

\

\

\

:::warning Disclaimer: Everything shown in this blog was performed within legal boundaries and with full authorization from the network owner. This content is strictly for educational purposes. The author does not condone or take responsibility for any misuse of the techniques demonstrated.

:::

\

\ Now, in this part, we will crack the captured WPA handshake using Hashcat.

\ Before we move on, let me briefly introduce…

\

Hashcat

\ Hashcat is the fastest and most advanced password recovery tool, supporting five attack modes and over 300 highly optimized hashing algorithms. It runs on CPUs, GPUs and other hardware accelerators across Linux, Windows and macOS. Hashcat also supports distributed cracking, making it suitable for large-scale or high-performance use cases.

\

Hashcat Evolution

\

  • Initially written in mid-2009, the first version (v 0.01) was called atomcrack, notable for introducing multi-threading support (a rare feature at the time).

  • In version 0.29, it was renamed [Dr Hash]().

  • On December 4, 2009, it was officially rebranded and released as Hashcat.

    \

Hashcat historically had two separate versions:

\

  • hashcat (CPU-based, known as the legacy version)

  • oclHashcat (GPU-accelerated version)

    \

Eventually, both versions were merged into a single, unified tool now known as Hashcat, combining the strengths of both CPU and GPU cracking capabilities.

\ With the emergence of GPUs and the powerful capabilities of Hashcat, it has become the ideal tool for cracking WPA handshakes.

\

\

What is Cracking?

\

\ At its core, cracking is a process of repeatedly attempting to guess passwords until one matches the target credential.

With computational theory and methodologies involved, cracking becomes a science. Through algorithms, rulesets, and patterns, it evolves into a systematic process.

But to implement it properly, we need to understand how systems store and manage passwords - especially PSKs (pre-shared keys).

In a typical username/password setup, systems store passwords using one of two general methods:

\

Security Through Obscurity

\ In this method, systems store passwords in plaintext; their security relies on hiding the storage location or restricting access to it. This approach lacks cryptographic protection and is highly insecure, as anyone with escalated or sufficient access can read the password directly.

\

Hashing

\ Unlike the previous method, the system stores only a hashed version of the password, rather than the actual password.

  • Hashing involves passing the password through a one-way function that outputs a fixed-length string, called a hash.
  • This process is irreversible, meaning it is nearly impossible to recover the original password from the hash.
  • It is comparable to mixing paint colors and trying to identify the exact proportions of the original colors.

\

# p = plain text password # h() = hashing function # n = hash  h(p) = n

\ An example of how hashing is used is:

\ When you log in to a web page, the stored hash value is compared with the hash value of your password, ensuring that the actual password is never transmitted. This verification process enhances the reliability of password storage.

\ At this stage, cracking becomes applicable, assuming the adversary already possesses the hash values and knows the corresponding hashing algorithm, they systematically guess passwords and pass them through the same function until a matching hash confirms a successful crack.

\ There are various techniques to do cracking more effectively and efficiently. We will focus on brute-force, one of the most common  techniques used for cracking passwords.

\

What is a Brute-Force attack?

\ Brute-force, in the simplest terms, is a trial-and-error method that involves testing multiple password guesses to find the correct one.

\ In theory, an attacker can eventually crack any password given enough time and computational resources.

However, in practice, the length and randomness of a password can make it so time-consuming to crack that it becomes computationally or practically impossible.

\ To understand this better, let's walk through a simple example by calculating the rough estimate of time required to crack a password.

\

\

:::info Note: This calculation provides an approximation of the time required to exhaust the entire keyspace in a worst-case scenario. The actual time to crack a specific password is probabilistic and can vary significantly. Given the simplicity of the password, an attacker could discover it in seconds or minutes. High-end GPUs commonly used by attackers can perform millions or even billions of hashes per second, making such simple passwords trivial to crack.

:::

\

\ The most common password is 123456, based on real-world data from recent data breaches.

\ Let's use it as an example to simulate how long it would take to crack this password, assuming the attacker knows:

  • It is made of digits only (0–9)

  • It has only six characters

    \

First, let's calculate the total number of possible combinations for a 6-digit password

\

combinations = keyspace ^ length  # each character in the password has 10 possibilities from 0-9  10^6 = 1000000  10 * 10 * 10 * 10 * 10 * 10 = 1000000

\ Now let's estimate how long it would take to brute-force through all the combinations manually, one guess per second:

\

combinations / guess per second = Time  1000000 / 1 = 277 hrs 46 min 40 sec

\ Going through all the combinations of this password manually would take 11 days and 13 hours, which is obviously impractical.

Now let's use Hashcat to accelerate the process.

Assuming we are using a very low-end GPU, like the Quadro NVS 135M, which benchmarks at around 279 hashes per second (H/s) for WPA cracking.

\

1000000 / 279 = 0 hrs 59 min 44 sec

\ Using Hashcat on outdated hardware, a password that takes over 11 days to crack manually can be broken within an hour (in worst-case scenario).

Now that we've established a basic understanding of how password cracking works, let's apply that to cracking..

\

WPA Handshakes

\ Unlike the previous example, WPA handshakes do not contain the actual password or even a hash of the password.

\ So, how is it possible to crack one?

\ The WPA 4-way handshake captures all required information to recreate the handshake locally, as discussed in the previous part of this series.

\ If you can generate a handshake using a guessed password that results in the same Message Integrity Code (MIC) as the captured handshake, then the guessed password is correct.

\

\

:::tip Prerequisite: You should have a basic understanding of Linux commands to follow along.

:::

\

\ There are two essential steps to complete before we can start cracking:

  • We need to convert the .cap to .hc22000

  • We need to transfer the capture files from the Pi to a desktop/laptop running Hashcat; (Pi Zero W is a lightweight, headless device and can't handle heavy tasks like cracking).

    \

Let's look at how to transfer files from the Pi to the desktop/laptop.

\

SFTP (Secure File Transfer Protocol)

\ SFTP is an extension of SSH version 2.0 that provides file transfer capabilities over a reliable data stream. It is a replacement for FTP due to its superior security.

\ Making connections

\

sftp <username>@<ip> -oPort=<port>

\ -oPort is only needed if you are using a custom port

\

\ Interacting in SFTP

\ You can use standard Linux commands to interact with the remote host (PI), e.g. ls ,cd , etc.

Add an l as an prefix to the standard Linux commands to interact with the local host (Windows/Linux), e.g. lls , lcd , etc.

\ Downloading files from a remote host

\ Ensure you navigate to the directory where you want to download the file on your local host.

Use the lpwd command to check the current directory on your local host.

\

get /path/to/file  # this will download the file and rename it  get /path/to/file newname

\

\ Uploading files to a remote host

\ This process is similar to downloading files from a remote host, but it uses the put command instead of the get command.

\

put /path/to/file-to-move  # this will upload the file and rename it  put /path/to/file-to-move newname

\

:::tip Type help or ? to learn more commands

:::

\ Now, let us look at how to convert the .cap

\

Converting .cap

\ Before we can start cracking, it is essential to convert the captured file to a hashcat-compatible format. 

\ .hc22000 is the hashcat-compatible format for WPA handshakes.

\ here 22000 is the hash-mode for WPA PSK mode (WPA-PBKDF2-PMKID+EAPOL).

\ This format enables combining PMKIDs and EAPOL message pairs into a single hash line, allowing PBKDF2 reuse and lowering GPU cycles.

\ The .hc22000 format addressed the limitations of .hccapx, which had a rigid binary structure that prevented the use of new attack vectors such as PMKID and did not optimize GPU resource usage effectively.

\ CLI Method (recommended)

\ You can manually convert .cap right in the CLI with the hashcat utility tools.

  • Install hcxtools:

\

sudo apt install hcxtools

\

\

  • Convert .cap using the hcxpcapngtool

\

hcxpcapngtool -o <output.hc22000> <input.cap>

\

\

  • Finally, transfer the converted .hc22000 to your Desktop/Laptop

\ Online Tool Method

\ You can also use the Hashcat's official web-based tool, cap2hashcat.

\

  • Transfer the .cap to your desktop/laptop:

Since we are using a headless setup, we cannot visit the site on the Pi

\

  • Visit https://hashcat.net/cap2hashcat/

    \

  • Upload the captured .cap and click convert

    \

  • Finally, download the converted .hc22000 file

\ Now, it's time to get hands-on with..

\

Cracking WPA Handshake

\ I decided to attempt a brute‑force attack against the WPA handshake I'd previously captured.

But before doing that, it's always good to think ahead.

\ The maximum length of a Pre-shared key is 63 characters.

\ Let's assume my target used alphabets and digits (alpha-numeric) in their password, that's 36 keyspace to go through, which, trust me, would take literally an eternity to go through, even with 5000 H/s, you will be dead by the time it goes through all the combinations, so I need to narrow down..

\ But how?

\ The answer was in my environment, just by observing the people and my surroundings, I got some subtle hints, upon which I came up with this theory:

\ There is only one supplier that supplies all the Wi-Fi connections in my neighborhood and they often set the password as the customer's phone number and no one seems to care about changing it.

\ Why? Well, because humans tend to prioritize convenience over security, even at the expense of best practices.

\ To the average person, a phone number feels like a strong password; It is long with random numbers and memorable, but it is far from secure.

\ So, based on this, I assumed:

  • The password must be 10 characters long (since Indian numbers are 10 digits)

  • The password must only include digits (0–9)

  • IT MUST BE A PHONE NUMBER

    \

So, I went ahead and tested my theory…

\

\ Before that, let's set up hashcat Install hashcat

\ In Linux, you can run:

\

 sudo apt install hashcat

\ Or, download the source from the official

\

 https://hashcat.net/hashcat/

\ Check backend info

\

# Get backend info of GPU, etc  hashcat -I  # Get verbose backend info  hashcat -II

\

\ Check benchmark for hash-mode 22000 (WPA)

\

# By default, this uses kernel optimized mode ('-O')  hashcat -b -m 22000  # To test speed only  hashcat -a 3 -m 22000 <path/to/.hc22000> --speed-only

\

\ Type hashcat --help or visit the official site for more commands

\

\

Finally, start cracking

\

\

hashcat --session <session-name> -w 3 -a 3 -m 22000 <path/to/.hc22000> ?d?d?d?d?d?d?d?d?d?d

\ --session → This specifies the session name, which also helps to restore the session using --restore later on.

\

hashcat --session <session-name> --restore

\ \

\ -w 3 → This specifies the work-load profile, which determines how much GPU Hashcat will utilize. By default, it uses level 2 . In my case, I chose level 3 to set the workload to high, given that we have 10000000000 combinations to process.

\

\

:::info Note: At level 3, the device might become unresponsive to any other activity you perform on it. Whereas work-load profile level 4 is not recommended, as it might crash your device.

:::

\

\

\ -a 3 → This specifies the attack mode.

In my case, I set the attack mode to 3, which allows for brute-force/masked attacks.

\

\ Wait, what is a masked attack?

mask-attack is a subcategory of brute-force.

Simply put, mask attacks reduce the total candidate key space.

But what does that mean?

Let me show you a simple example to explain it more clearly:

Once again, consider 123456 as an example.

The password consists of 6 characters.

Assuming we are going the traditional way, which includes uppercase letters (A–Z), lowercase letters (a–z) and digits (0–9), which sums up to a total of 62 (26+26+10) characters.

\ Which means the total possible combinations would be:

\ \

combinations = keyspace^length  combinations = 62^6  62 * 62 * 62 * 62 * 62 * 62 = 56800235584

\ This results in 56800235584 combinations.

If we take 1000 H/s, it would take..

\

combinations / guess per second = time  56800235584 / 1000 = 56800235.584 seconds

\ Nearly one and a half year to go through.

Instead, by analyzing human behavior and common password patterns we can significantly reduce the candidate keyspace.

For example, if we are attempting to crack this 6-digit PIN, it is reasonable to assume that only the digits (0–9) are involved.

In this case, rather than considering all 62 alpha-numeric characters, we can limit the character set to just 10 digits.

This gives us a total combination of ..

\

10^6 = 1000000

\ Assuming a cracking speed of 1000 hashes per second (H/s), it would take..

\

1000000 / 1000 = 1000 seconds

\ close to 17 minutes to go through all the combinations.

you can specify masks with the built-in charsets.

\

\ You can also specify a custom charset:

-1&nbsp;?l?u?d → this will create a combination of lowercase letters, uppercase letters and digits, which is represented by ?1 .

\ In the example above, the mask would look like this:

?d?d?d?d?d?d which is equivalent to saying there are 6 digits in the password.

\ Now that mask attacks are clear, let's continue cracking..

\ -m 22000 → This specifies the mode representing the type of hash.

In my case, I set the mode to 22000 since we are dealing with WPA-PSK handshakes

\ Now, enter the path to the .hc22000 file and enter the mask, which in my case would be ?d?d?d?d?d?d?d?d?d?d, indicating the password is a 10-digit number.

\

\ This process took nearly 5 to 6 hours and a few checkpoints before I had the password.

Depending on the combination of numbers in the password, this could have taken more or less time or even days to crack.

\ This shows how weak password choices can make even a WPA-secured networks vulnerable.

\

\ In the final part of this series, we'll conclude with a shift from offense to defense, exploring digital hygiene and the practical steps you can take to harden your wireless networks against these types of attacks…

\

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ethereum spot ETFs had a total net outflow of $1.8898 million yesterday, with Fidelity FETH leading the way with a net outflow of $29.1892 million.

Ethereum spot ETFs had a total net outflow of $1.8898 million yesterday, with Fidelity FETH leading the way with a net outflow of $29.1892 million.

PANews reported on September 18 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net outflow of Ethereum spot ETF was US$1.8898 million yesterday (September 17, US Eastern Time). The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was Blackrock ETF ETHA, with a single-day net inflow of US$25.8636 million. The current historical total net inflow of ETHA has reached US$13.255 billion. The second is Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF ETH, with a single-day net inflow of US$6.382 million. The current historical total net inflow of ETH has reached US$1.431 billion. The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was the Fidelity ETF FETH, with a single-day net outflow of US$29.1892 million. The current historical total net inflow of FETH has reached US$2.768 billion. As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$29.719 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) reached 5.47%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$13.659 billion.
1
1$0.02768-8.64%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000055-5.17%
Ethereum
ETH$3,381.18+1.65%
Share
PANews2025/09/18 11:54
Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction as New Rival Crypto Sets New Records in September

Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction as New Rival Crypto Sets New Records in September

The post Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction as New Rival Crypto Sets New Records in September appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cardano (ADA) is still among the top altcoins in the market, with its investors eagerly anticipating a breakout. But September has seen a new entrant that’s diverting everyone’s focus away from ADA. Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a DeFi token in its infancy, has already broken to new presale highs, thrilling investors ahead of ADA’s consistent but slow-growth performance. Mutuum Finance is at presale stage 6 and can be purchased at $0.035.  The project has received over $16.2 million and more than 16,500 unique holders have taken part. While ADA’s price forecast remains within the realm of prevailing market sentiment, Mutuum’s innovative lending and borrowing platform is giving it the kind of traction that could establish it as the next crypto winner. Cardano on the Cusp of a Breakout  Cardano (ADA) sits at around $0.92, showing strong resilience as it holds above support levels of $0.80-$0.85. Resistance remains at $1.00-$1.10 and suggests ADA may need new catalysts, e.g., substantial network upgrades or increasing developer & institutional interest, to overcome levels. Price action has been solid but disciplined vs. explosive, as one would expect in its senior place in the altcoin hierarchy. In comparison, Mutuum Finance is in investors’ sights as having superior upside potential this cycle. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Excites Investors Mutuum Finance is now in stage six of its presale at $0.035 following its 16.17% increase from the previous stage. The market is seeing an all-time high demand for the project with more than 16,500 investors subscribed and over $16.2 million raised. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has introduced a $50,000 USDT Bug Bounty Program for platform security. The bugs have been graded on four levels i.e., critical, major, minor, and low. The protocol has strong security on whatever asset is collateralized without impacting protocol and user security. They target collateral ratios, lending…
1
1$0.02768-8.64%
Gravity
G$0.006391+5.67%
SIX
SIX$0.01514+0.59%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 06:12
After the interest rate cut, how far can the institutional bull market go?

After the interest rate cut, how far can the institutional bull market go?

The dominant force in this cycle comes from institutions. The four major cryptocurrencies, BTC, ETH, SOL, and BNB, have all hit new highs, but only BTC and BNB have continued to rise by over 40% since breaking through their all-time highs. SOL achieved a breakout earlier this year thanks to Trump's coin launch, while ETH experienced a revaluation mid-year driven by DAT buying, but neither has yet reached a new high. The Federal Reserve cut interest rates last night. How far can this round of institutional-led market trends go? 1. The institutional configuration logic of the three major currencies The positioning of crypto assets directly determines their long-term value, and different positioning corresponds to different institutional configuration logic. Bitcoin: The anti-inflation property of digital gold Positioned as "digital gold," its long-term logic is strongly tied to the fiat currency inflation cycle. Data shows that its market capitalization growth is synchronized with Global M2 and negatively correlated with the US dollar index. Its core value lies in its "inflation resistance" and value preservation and appreciation, making it a fundamental target for institutional investment. Ethereum: The Institutional Narrative Dividend of the World Computer Positioned as the "World Computer," although the foundation's "Layer 2 scaling" narrative has failed to gain traction in the capital market, its stable system, with 10 years of zero downtime, has capitalized on the development of institutional narratives such as US dollar stablecoins, RWAs, and the tokenization of US stocks. It has shrugged off the collapse of the Web3 narrative, and with the crucial push from DAT, has achieved a revaluation of its market capitalization. Ethereum, with its stability and security, will become the settlement network for institutional applications. Solana: The Active Advantage of Online Capital Markets Positioned as an "Internet Capital Market," Solana (ICM) stands for on-chain asset issuance, trading, and clearing. It has experienced a resurgence following the collapse of FTX. Year-to-date, it accounts for 46% of on-chain trading volume, with over 3 million daily active users year-round, making it the most active blockchain network. Solana, with its superior performance and high liquidity, will be the catalyst for the crypto-native on-chain trading ecosystem. The three platforms have distinct positioning, leading to different institutional investment logic. Traditional financial institutions first understand the value of Bitcoin, then consider developing their institutional business based on Ethereum, and finally, perhaps recognize the value of on-chain transactions. This is a typical path: question, understand, and become a part of it. Second, institutional holdings of the three major currencies show gradient differences The institutional holdings data of BTC, ETH, and SOL show obvious gradient differences, which also reflects the degree and rhythm of institutions' recognition of these three projects. Chart by: IOBC Capital From the comparison, we can see that institutional holdings of BTC and ETH account for > 18% of the circulating supply; SOL currently only accounts for 9.5%, and there may be room for replenishment. 3. SOL DAT: New Trends in Crypto Concept Stocks In the past month or so, 18 SOL DAT companies have come onto the scene, directly pushing SOL up by more than 50% from its August low. The louder SOL DAT company: Chart by: IOBC Capital Among the existing SOL DAT companies, Forward Industries, led by Multicoin Capital founder Kyle Samani, may become the SOL DAT leader. Unlike BTC DAT, which simply hoards coins, many SOL DAT companies will build their own Solana Validators, so that this is not limited to the "NAV game". Instead of simply waiting for token appreciation, they will continue to obtain cash flow income through the Validator business. This strategy is equivalent to "hoarding coins + mining", which is both long-term and profitable in the short term. 4. Crypto Concept Stocks: A Mapping of Capital Market Betting Crypto concept stocks are a new bridge between traditional capital and the crypto market. The degree of recognition of various Crypto businesses by the traditional financial market is also reflected in the stock price performance of crypto concept stocks. Chart by: IOBC Capital Looking back at the crypto stocks that have seen significant gains this round, we can see two common characteristics: 1. Only by betting big can a valuation reassessment be achieved. There are 189 publicly listed companies holding BTC, but only 30 hold 70% of their stock market capitalization, and only 12 hold more than 10,000 BTC—and these 12 have seen significant gains. A similar pattern is observed among listed ETH DATs. A superficial DAT strategy can only cause short-term stock price fluctuations and cannot substantially boost stock market capitalization or liquidity. 2. Business synergy can amplify commercial value. Transforming a single-point business into a multifaceted industry chain layout can amplify commercial value. For example, Robinhood, through its expansion into cryptocurrency trading, real-world asset trading (RRE), and participation in the USDG stablecoin, has formed a closed-loop business cycle for capital flow, leading to record highs in its stock price. Conversely, while Trump Media has also invested heavily in crypto (holding BTC, applying for an ETH ETF, and issuing tokens like Trump, Melania, and WLFI), the lack of synergy between its businesses has ultimately led to a lackluster market response to both its stock and its token. Ending The project philosophies of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana correspond to three instincts of human beings when facing the future: survival, order, and flow.
1
1$0.02768-8.64%
Solana
SOL$160.37+1.69%
Binance Coin
BNB$949.09-0.31%
Share
PANews2025/09/18 19:00

Trending News

More

Ethereum spot ETFs had a total net outflow of $1.8898 million yesterday, with Fidelity FETH leading the way with a net outflow of $29.1892 million.

Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction as New Rival Crypto Sets New Records in September

After the interest rate cut, how far can the institutional bull market go?

Why Machine Learning Loves GPUs: Moore’s Law, Dennard Scaling, and the Rise of CUDA & HIP

Intel rose nearly 20% in pre-market trading, while Nvidia rose 2.34%.

Quick Reads

More

What Are Tokenized Stocks? How They Work, Top Tokenized Stock Projects, and How to Trade Them on MEXC

What Is the x402 Protocol? How It Works, Top Ecosystem Projects, and How to Trade x402 Tokens on MEXC

What Is BinanceLife (币安人生)? Origins, Mechanism, Price Outlook, and How to Trade It on MEXC

How to Beat Inflation in 2025: Why More Users Are Choosing MEXC to Earn with USDT & USDC

Top 5 Crypto Exchange Tokens in 2025: BNB, OKB, BGB, MX, and GT — A Complete Comparison and Outlook

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,501.79
$103,501.79$103,501.79

-0.21%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,391.39
$3,391.39$3,391.39

-0.20%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3033
$2.3033$2.3033

+1.18%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$160.88
$160.88$160.88

+0.22%

mc_price_img_alt

Aster

ASTER

$1.0747
$1.0747$1.0747

-0.96%