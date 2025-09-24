Hash Hedge and Walbi announced the launch of the WSCT crypto trading tournament

Hash Hedge and Walbi are launching the World Series of Crypto Trading tournament.

Eight traders will make it to the finals and will receive paid flights, accommodation and transfers to Dubai.

It will take place on October 28-29 during Blockchain Life 2025 with live trading battles.

International trading company Hash Hedge, which provides traders with capital to manage, along with AI trading platform Walbi, announced the launch of the World Series of Crypto Trading (WSCT) crypto trading tournament, with the finals to be held offline in Dubai. This was announced to Incrypted by the organizers of the event.

The press release says that WSCT is designed as a true world-class competition:

all participants will start on a level playing field,

eight finalists will be determined by October 20,

all finalists will receive an all-expense paid trip to Dubai, including airfare, accommodation and transfers.

The finals will take place on October 28-29 in Dubai during Blockchain Life 2025, one of the largest blockchain conferences where thousands of participants will witness live trading battles, the statement said

The press release also said that for the first time in history, traders will compete not only among themselves, but also against artificial intelligence. According to the organizers, the tournament’s technology partner Walbi will present three AI-based algorithmic strategies that will trade in real time, making WSCT the first event where algorithms compete against traders in front of a live audience.

The tournament champion will receive a WSCT bracelet, a symbol of greatness and legacy, as well as a cash reward and a Hash Hedge-funded account to manage that equals the combined profits of all finalists, organizers said.

The press release said the World Series of Crypto Trading is more than a contest — it’s the birth of a new tradition. Just as poker tournaments once produced global stars and famous names, the WSCT is designed to crown the first legends in the fast-growing world of crypto trading, the organizers concluded.