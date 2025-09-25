Haust Network Reveals Plan to Return Sovereignty to Web3 Through Better UX and its AI Assistant

Many have forgotten why crypto has value in the first place. This speculative and volatile market has minted millionaires many times over, so it’s no wonder users have been drawn to the neon casino over the last decade.

The glow of red and green charts all that matters in the quest to escape the rat race. The purpose of it all left as an afterthought. One users need to remember.

Haust is excited to reveal its plans to return sovereignty to Web3 through a suite of features that enables easier interaction with DeFi protocols, bridging the gap that has stopped mass adoption dead in its tracks for too long.

It’s about taking back control of money, privacy and agency. Creating citizens whose wealth is sovereign and privacy absolute. It’s about breaking the chains of a traditional finance system that is under the purview of a central government and built to advance its aims. When people make a deposit to a bank, they are lending the bank money. Yet that same bank can choose to suspend payments, withhold assets, and oversee everything users’ hard earned money is spent on. All it takes is one change in government for the worse and suddenly nobody is any longer the master of their own destiny.

Nakamoto and the cypherpunks knew this. Bitcoin was born not just as an antidote to a fiat currency system which aided and abetted the malediction of the elites, but to empower the population with the libertarian values of autonomy in a government determined to devalue the wealth of its citizenry. Web3 is about unimpeachable ownership combined with decentralized bureaucracy and systems administration. It’s about helping distrusting parties able to trade according to strict guidelines without a central overseer, the middleman who always wins – whoever loses.

It’s sad then to see that the Web3 space is dominated by centralized middlemen. They understand that crypto is too complex for the average bear. Their shiny UX hides a custodial vault that keeps users’ assets away from their grasp – and not always safely.

The pathway to true ownership of assets and decentralized administration must be smoother and open to all. End users must be able to engage with Web3 as easily as they do any other financial application – and they should not have surrender control to do it.

That’s what Haust Network is building. A platform built to empower, not extract. Haust gives users integrated, synthesised access to Web3 with the help of HAIA, an AI agent which can undertake on-chain activity through natural language commands. HAIA doesn’t take over a user’s portfolio, it simply advises, aids and advances its progression.

HAIA can monitor DeFi protocols across all the chains that Haust Network is plugged into, provide tailored market overviews specific to a user’s current positions, and perform cross-chain swaps. Users, even novices, can chat with HAIA about what they want – even using voice input – and HAIA delivers it. Rather than needing to become a technical expert to even begin to properly take advantage of DeFi primitives, HAIA grants that expertise to everyone automatically. It creates a more fluid, participatory and active marketplace that helps all protocols, not just Haust, truly find their value in Web3 – by making everything on-chain accessible to everyone.

That means no exchange gatekeepers, who list tokens they already have advantageous positions in (at exorbitant costs). Haust offers accessibility not through a custodial set of IOU tokens that are never truly owned, but truly on-chain assets that belong to the users and which can interact with yield opportunities wherever they might appear. Users can make educated, automated decisions about their portfolio, and HAIA will help them achieve it – in a manner that is truly built to scale.

Powering user ownership throughout Web3 is at the heart of what Haust Network wants to achieve. This is even true of the platform’s own structure. Users who own the HAUST token will have a very real stake in the platform’s success, with the token conferring governance rights and giving users a say in the development of HAIA over the coming months and years as it exits beta testing and becomes a fully-fledged market product.

The starting gun on this ownership of the gateway of the future will be through the anticipated TGE this autumn, which will mark the beginning of Haust Network’s mass adoption as users get to grips with the power HAIA agent and start interacting with Web3 the way it was supposed to – on-chain, sovereign, and decentralized.

